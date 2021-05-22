The Eurovision 2021 final is upon us! The global pandemic isn’t stopping this year’s Eurovision from taking place.

As the final nears we take a look at who has reached the final stages, their order of appearance and more below…

Who is representing the UK?

The UK has made it to the Eurovision finals! James Newman is representing the UK with his song Embers.

He was set to represent the United Kingdom last year but the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

James is the older brother of singer John Newman. He already has an established music career. He’s had hits with the likes of Calvin Harris. He’s also written hit tracks for Rudimental.

James Newman is representing the UK (Credit: YouTube)

James says of his Eurovision participation: “I’m so excited and honoured to be getting a second chance at representing my country in the Eurovision Song Contest.

“I haven’t stopped making new music in lockdown and I can’t wait for everyone to hear the song I’m taking to Eurovision in 2021.”



Who are in the Eurovision 2021 final?

The following countries have made into the Eurovision finals this year and will be appearing in this running order:

Cyprus, Albania, Israel, Belgium, Russia, Malta, Portugal, Serbia, United Kingdom, Greece, Switzerland, Iceland, Spain.

Then: Moldova, Germany, Finland, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Ukraine, France, Azerbaijan, Norway, The Netherlands, Italy.

And finally Sweden and San Marino.

What are the UK chances of winning Eurovision?

As per usual the UK has little chance of winning Eurovision.

Current bookies odds are 300/1 that they will win Eurovision 2021.

So unless there is some kind of miracle or divine intervention – we won’t be holding our breath for a UK win.

Do Italy have what it takes to win this year? (Credit: YouTube)

Who are predicted to win this year?

Italy have the most favourable odds of winning Eurovision in 2021. In fact, Italian band Måneskin have a 24% chance of winning according to the latest bookies figures.

Whereas France are in second place as most likely to win and Switzerland in third place.

Where is Eurovision being held this year?

It is being broadcast live Rotterdam in The Netherlands.

Who won Eurovision last?

Eurovision didn’t take place in 2020 due to COVID-19.

In 2019, Duncan Laurence of The Netherlands won Eurovision with his song Arcade.

The finals were held in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Graham Norton will provide UK news coverage for Eurovision (Credit: SplashNews)

How do I watch Eurovision 2021 in the UK?

Eurovision will air on BBC One from 8pm on Saturday May 21. Once again it will be hosted by Eurovision enthusiast and celebrity host Graham Norton. But he will also be joined by Amanda Holden this year.

