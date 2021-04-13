Eurovision 2021 is just around the corner, and the BBC has announced Amanda Holden will be joining Graham Norton on the network’s presenting team.

After last year’s tournament was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s full steam ahead this year.

Graham’s back for the Grand Final (Credit: Lensi Photography / SplashNews.com)

When will Eurovision 2021 be on the BBC?

The corporation has announced that Graham Norton will return to the presenting duties he has made his own.

Graham, 58, will host the live coverage of the Grand Final live from Rotterdam in the Netherlands on May 22.

However, the BBC has also announced a full raft of Eurovision fun on TV and radio in the lead-up to the main event.

Read more: Eurovision 2021: When it is on and when was the last time the UK won it?

Graham said: “I’m so excited for Eurovision to return, after the past year we’ve had it’s exactly the kind of joy the world needs.

“The UK have a great entry with James Newman and Embers, it’s a banger and represents everything that Eurovision is.

“It’s arguably the best night of the year and I can’t wait – bring it on!”

Chelcee makes her first appearance in the Eurovision shows (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Who else is joining Graham in the presenting line-up?

Joining Graham in the presenting line-up are singer-songwriter and presenter, Chelcee Grimes, Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills.

The trio host the semi-finals live on BBC Four.

They will oversee proceedings as 33 countries compete for their place in the Grand Final.

The semi-finals will air on May 18 and 20 on BBC Four, with UK viewers able to vote in the second semi-final on May 20.

I am super excited to be joining the Eurovision family.

Making her Eurovision presenting debut, Chelcee said: “I am super excited to be joining the Eurovision family.

“I can’t wait to host the semi-finals alongside Scott and Rylan, it’s going to be awesome.

“[I] have always been a fan of Eurovision, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the weird and wonderful performances, as well as cheering on my mate James who is waving the flag for the UK!”

Amanda’s getting in on the act (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What will Amanda Holden be doing?

Last but not least, Amanda Holden will be this year’s Eurovision Spokesperson for the UK.

Delivering the results of the professional jury, Amanda follows in some illustrious footsteps.

Read more: Eurovision 2021: UK entry James Newman reveals song he will perform, Embers

The likes of Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Alex Jones, Cheryl Baker, Katrina Leskanich from Katrina & The Waves and Lorraine Kelly have all been spokespeople in previous years.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.