Endeavour: ITV releases FIRST LOOK at the ninth and final series

ITV has released a first look at series 9 of Endeavour, the much-loved Inspector Morse prequel series.

ITV confirmed that series 9 will be the final series starring Shaun Evans and Roger Allam.

Three final episodes will air later this year, and we’ve got your first look here…

Shaun Evans as Endeavour Morse and Roger Allam as DI Fred Thursday return for the final series of Endeavour (Credit: BBC)

Endeavour: First look at the ninth and final series

ITV has finally released a first look at series 9 of Endeavour, which will be the final series since the show began back in 2012.

Shaun Evans will return as a young Endeavour Morse alongside Roger Allam as DCI Fred Thursday.

Series 9 will feature three more Endeavour films, meaning there will be 36 feature-length episodes of the show in total.

ITV shared that “the final trilogy of films, set in the early 70s, finds Endeavour and Thursday entering a new era of change both professionally and personally with the return of some familiar faces along the way”.

The first film of series 9 is directed by lead actor Shaun Evans himself.

The synopsis for the upcoming first episode reads: “It’s spring 1972, and two unexplained deaths turn up ties to the Oxford Concert Orchestra.

“And a body discovered in a derelict warehouse stokes fears that ‘London business’ has yet again found its way to Oxford.”

The investigation will lead Endeavour and Thursday to unearth some unsettling connections to cases from the duo’s past…

Abigail Thaw returns as Dorothea Frazil in series 9 (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the cast of Endeavour series 9?

Abigail Thaw will return as journalist Dorothea Frazil and James Bradshaw reprises his role as pathologist Dr Max Derbyn.

Sean Rigby will also return as DS Jim Strange.

Games of Thrones star Anton Lesser returns as CS Reginald Bright alongside The A Word‘s Caroline O’Neill as Win Thursday.

Watchmen actress Sara Vickers returns as Joan Thursday.

Endeavour’s final series will air later this spring (Credit: ITV)

Why is Endeavour ending?

ITV shared that “screenwriter Russell Lewis, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam have mutually decided to bring Endeavour to a close”.

They added that “ITV’s drama commissioning team respectfully accepts this creative decision and would like to extend heartfelt thanks to everyone associated with Endeavour.”

The start date for the final series of Endeavour hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

ITV has confirmed Endeavour will return this spring, so watch this space for the confirmed date.

Endeavour will return in spring 2023.

