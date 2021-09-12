Popular double act DC Endeavour Morse and DCI Fred Thursday return to our screens this week in ITV1’s Endeavour – but who is Fred Thursday actor Roger Allam?

Who is his famous actress wife and how old is he?

Here’s everything you need to know about the actor and what else he’s been in.

Roger Allam as DI Fred Thursday in Endeavour (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Endeavour series 8: When is the Inspector Morse prequel back on ITV? Air date and plot details

Who plays DCI Fred Thursday in Endeavour?

Actor Roger Allam plays DCI Fred Thursday in Endeavour.

He has appeared opposite Shaun Evans‘ young Inspector Morse since the very first episode in 2012.

Viewers will know that Fred Thursday is Morse’s mentor and friend.

The pair enjoy an almost father and son relationship, as they go about solving crimes around beautiful Oxford.

Roger’s character Fred comes across as gruff, but has a heart of gold.

What else has Fred Thursday actor Roger Allam starred in?

Roger is no stranger to our TV screens.

The actor has been on our screens for more than four decades.

His big break on the stage came when he appeared as Javert in the original London cast of the musical Les Misérables from 1985 to 1986.

He continued as a jobbing actor on TV in the likes of Between the Lines, The Bill, Spooks and Midsomer Murders.

Roger played Det. Supt. Mackintosh in the popular crime series Ashes to Ashes in 2009.

He also portrayed John Mallory QC in 2011’s The Jury, the same year he appeared as big beardy Illyrio Mopatis in the epic HBO series Game of Thrones.

He famously played Peter Mannion in cult comedy The Thick of It between 2007 and 2012.

Anyone with young kids will recognise his voice as the narrator of cute animation Sarah and Duck.

Unsurprisingly, the talented actor has also appeared on stage many times in theatre productions.

He has been nominated four times for the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor, winning twice.

Shaun Evans as a young Morse, and Roger Allam as DCI Fred Thursday (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Is Shaun Evans married? Vigil star had a very famous and stunningly beautiful pop star girlfriend

Who is Fred Thursday actor Roger Allam’s wife?

Roger Allam isn’t the only successful actor in his family.

He is married to fellow actress Rebecca Saire – known for her appearances in theatre and TV.

TV viewers will recognise her for roles in Killing Eve, The Crown and The Tunnel, among others.

Roger and Rebecca have two sons, William, an actor, and Thomas.

In fact, Rebecca and William appeared together in the Endeavour episode Raga (series 7, episode 2).

In that episode, Rebecca and William played mother and son.

Roger Allam and wife Rebecca Saire attend a red carpet event (Credit: Splash)

How old is Roger Allam?

Roger William Allam was born in Bow London, on October 26 1953.

He is currently aged 67.

Endeavour returns on Sunday September 12 2021 at 8pm on ITV1.

Are you looking forward to the return of Endeavour? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.