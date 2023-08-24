Emma Willis and Matt Willis to co-host on TV together for the first time in a decade with new show

Emma Willis and Matt Willis are set to reunite on TV for the first time in a decade to host a hit new Netflix show.

The husband and wife duo are going to be fronting the British version of a hit American programme…

Matt and Emma are presenting the show together (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Emma Willis and Matt Willis to front hit Netflix show

Emma and Matt are going to be presenting on TV together again for the first time in 10 years, it has been announced.

The husband and wife duo are going to be fronting the UK version of Love Is Blind when it drops on Netflix.

The format of the show, which first launched in the U.S, sees couples meet and fall in love, without ever seeing each other.

Matt and Emma couldn’t contain their excitement about their new hosting gig.

The singer ‘can’t wait’ to host the show (Credit: BBC)

Matt Willis and Emma Willis ‘can’t wait’ to host new Netflix show

“‘I’m so excited to be presenting the UK version of Love Is Blind with Emma. We love the show!” Matt said.

“It’s been such a dream working together and fascinating to watch the process unfold. Experiencing this new project side by side has been really amazing and I can’t wait for people to come on this journey with us,” he then added.

Emma then said: “I love to play matchmaker with my friends and love LOVE so I am so excited to be co-hosting the first ever UK version of Love Is Blind.

“I’m intrigued to see people connect on a purely emotional and mental level right off the bat, without visuals playing a part.”

“Plus – you’re getting double Willis! I’ve loved going to work with Matt and we’re both obsessed with the show, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity!” she then added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)

Emma and Matt talk Love Is Blind

Emma and Matt took to Instagram to share a clip of their announcement video. In the clip, Matt and Emma go on a “blind date” together.

“Hello, Emma. You’ve got a lovely voice. Is that Birmingham I can hear? It’s really nice, I quite like it,” Matt says to Emma in the clip.

“It’s so bizarre, if you’re coming in here for this purpose, you are prepped and you’ve probably been online dating for years and you’re so sick to death,” Emma then said.

“But you know what it makes me realise? That we haven’t been on a date for nearly 20 years and I wouldn’t know where to begin.”

“PERFECT,” Rylan Clark commented. “So so chuffed!!!!! Love this show!! You guys are perfect for this,” another fan wrote.

“No. Freaking. Way. I am SO EXCITED,” a third gushed.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity winner on ‘worst time of his life’ after two rehab stays for ‘separate addictions’

Love Is Blind UK is coming to Netflix

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.