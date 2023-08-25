Ellie Leach official Strictly photo
TV

Corrie stars back Ellie Leach to win Strictly as ‘two fingers up’ to soap bosses amid claims she was ‘axed’

Apparently they want revenge!

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Corrie stars are apparently doing all they can to ensure Ellie Leach wins Strictly, amid claims she was essentially ‘axed’ from her role in the soap.

Ellie left the cobbles back in May, after 12 years playing Faye Windass. At the time, she said she was “very, very emotional” about leaving, and it has since been suggested that she was pushed out by ITV.

In light of this, her former colleagues are reportedly plotting revenge.

Ellie Leach Corrie leaving chat
Ellie recently left Coronation Street after 12 years (Credit: YouTube)

Ellie Leach on Strictly Come Dancing

“Everyone has vowed to do all they can to get Ellie to the final of Strictly as a [bleep] you,” a source alleged to The Sun.

They want to stick two fingers up.

“It was made clear to her earlier this year they didn’t see a future for her character so she was left with no choice. At the time she said she had quit but it was always seen as an axe,” they went on to speculate.

They continued to allege: “It caused major upset behind the scenes because co-stars felt she was treated really badly. So they want her to become a big BBC star and stick two fingers up to the powers that be.”

ED! have approached ITV for comment on this story.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Already, Ellie’s Corrie family have been spotted cheering her on – even before Strictly has started.

As she was announced as a contestant on the official BBC Strictly Instagram account earlier this month, the comments section was quickly flooded with words of support from her former colleagues.

“So so so so so so so excited!!!” commented Brooke Vincent. She’s Ellie’s real-life cousin and grew up on the soap alongside her.

Meanwhile, Ellie’s on-screen ex Colson Smith joked: “Can’t wait to see your two step get the recognition it deserves.”

George Shuttleworth actor, Tony Maudsley, also said: “WooHoooooo!!!! Now this IS good news!! Congratulations my lovely!! xxx”

Read more: Coronation Street star Ellie Leach ‘splits from boyfriend of five years’ days after exiting the soap

