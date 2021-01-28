The Netflix UK Elisa Lam documentary will tell the story of the Canadian student who died in mysterious circumstances at a hotel in the US.

Viewers who enjoyed the recent hit Night Stalker will enjoy the streaming platform‘s latest true-crime documentary, which investigates the case of Elisa Lam and the discovery of her body in a water tank on the roof of LA’s Cecil Hotel.

The Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles, where they found Elisa’s body (Credit: Buzzfeed Unsolved Network / YouTube)

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel will be available to watch from Wednesday, February 10.

For those interesting in learning more about the bizarre case in the meantime, a host of podcasts have covered it. Here are six to get yourself clued-up before the show lands on Netflix.

The last footage of Elisa showed her getting into a lift at the Cecil Hotel (CBS News / YouTube)

Best Elisa Lam podcasts ahead of Netflix UK doc

RedHanded

This show covers everything from serial killers to hauntings and whodunits. Its 88th episode, The Mysterious Death of Elisa Lam, covered the mysterious circumstances surrounding the case.

Pals Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala host RedHanded and release new episodes every week.

RedHanded is available on Spotify and other podcast platforms.

Dark Poutine

Dark Poutine, a true-crime and dark history show, covered the case in 2018 in episode number 33.

It’s worth knowing beforehand that the show carries a viewer discretion warning as it contains coarse language and graphic descriptions.

However, if you think it’s for you, you can listen to Dark Poutine on a number of popular podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts.

Elisa Lam, a Canadian student, was just 21 when she died in 2013 (Credit: BuzzFeed Unsolved Network / YouTube)

Sinisterhood

The Sinisterhood podcast covered Elisa Lam in episode 17.

Its description asks a question at the centre of the case, and the Netflix documentary: “Could the dark and tortured history of the hotel and its seedy residents be to blame? Or was it her lifelong battle with mental illness?”

Web Crawlers

This show explored the case in a two-part episode back in 2019.

Mates Ali Segel, Melissa Stetten and Maria Blasucci are the hosts of Web Crawlers, which focuses on all kinds of mysteries.

Could the dark and tortured history of the hotel and its seedy residents be to blame?

They release episodes every few days, so it’s a good one to subscribe to if you prefer regular content on your podcast feed.

They found her body in a water tank on the hotel’s roof (Credit: Citytv / YouTube)

Learn more about the death of Elisa Lam

We Saw the Devil: A True Crime Podcast

We Saw The Devil, available on Apple Podcasts, looked at the case in an intriguingly titled two-part episode called Elisa Lam: Found But Still Missing.

It’s a good one as it features Jake Anderson, an investigative journalist who spent years looking into the student’s mysterious death.

Mile Higher Podcast

Available on YouTube, Stitcher and other platforms, Mile Higher is hosted by husband and wife team Josh Thomas and Kendall Rae.

Mile Higher covered Elisa Lam last year and releases new episodes exploring other mysteries every Monday.

