Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings launched on ITV2 last night (Monday, November 28), but the new show has already been dealt a blow.

Fans of the Love Island 2022 champions have been left divided over the new series, with some going so far as to brand it “fake”.

Ekin-Su and Davide visited Turkey and Italy in the new show (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings launches on ITV2

Last night saw Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings make its debut on ITV2.

The new two-part series sees Ekin-Su and Davide visit both Italy and Turkey.

Episode one focused on the Love Island champions heading to Italy. During their time in the country, they took a romantic trip to Verona.

During the trip to Verona, Ekin-Su and Davide clashed as pictures of Davide partying with other girls emerged.

“I mean you are in a relationship, you shouldn’t have girls back in your flat. It is just not on really, we are here for a good time, a holiday, in Verona, the city of love and I’m seeing that on his phone,” Ekin-Su later told the cameras.

“I just think that is a bit weird and I got annoyed.”

However, it was soon swept under the carpet, and the couple journeyed to Davide’s hometown of Frosinone in Tuscany. There, Ekin-Su met some of Davide’s family.

The second episode, which is available on ITV X already (and air tonights – Tuesday, November 29), will see the couple jet over to Turkey.

Fans have been left divided over the new show (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over Ekin-Su and Davide Homecomings

Viewers were left divided over the new show after it aired on ITV2 last night.

Many were unimpressed, with some even going so far as to brand it “fake”.

“Ekin Su and Davide – 14 minutes in and it’s a fake pile of [bleep],” one viewer tweeted.

“ITV definitely told them that they have to have arguments for the drama so they had to make something up lmao,” one viewer alleged of the couple’s clash.

“I live for the fake drama,” a third wrote.

“Is it just me that feels like this Ekin-Su and Davide show seems like sketches?” another asked.

However, other viewers were enjoying the new show.

“This is so funny, the chemistry is incredible and I’m love with this,” one viewer said of the show.

“These two were made for tv,” another wrote.

Ekin-Su will be on Dancing On Ice 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su to return to screens soon

With the final episode of Homecomings airing tonight, some fans will be wondering when they can next get their Davide and Ekin-Su fix.

Thankfully, they won’t have to wait long at all!

As announced back in October, Ekin-Su is set to take part in the next series of Dancing On Ice, airing early next year.

In a video announcing her involvement, Ekin-Su said: “I will be doing this year’s Dancing On Ice.

“I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned, and see you on the ice,” she continued.

Dancing on Ice announced her involvement on their social media channels too.

“Love Island champion @ekinsuofficial is ready to get hearts pulsing on the ice #DancingOnIce,” they tweeted.

Ekin-Su is set to be paired up with Brendyn Hatfield on the ice.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV X.

What did you think of Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.