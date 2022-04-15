Jill Halfpenny is touring the North East for her brand new BBC show Easter Journeys.

The talented actress, 46, aims to discover her homeland’s history, including its Easter traditions.

Jill will likely be celebrating the holiday with her son, Harvey, who she welcomed with her now ex-husband Craig Conway in 2008.

The pair split in 2010 and are now on good terms – but Jill admitted life as a single mum wasn’t easy.

She told Essentials magazine in 2016: “I might have a great situation now, but there have been times when I’ve felt alone, like I’m bringing up a child by myself, and that’s hard.

Jill Halfpenny goes back to her roots for Easter (Credit: BBC)

“You always thinks the hardest times will be when there’s an emergency… but actually the most difficult thing is having no one to share the happy moments with.”

The actress, who shot to fame as teenager on Byker Grove used her experience for her role as frazzled mum-of-four Diane in BBC’s In The Club in 2014.

“I can bring those experiences into Diane, but equally I can’t imagine what it must be like for somebody who has four children to raise them all on their own,” she said.

Jill and Craig have both now moved on with new partners and the actress said the family unit was doing well.

“Harvey gets on with all the adults who look after him, so we’ve managed to make all that work.”

Withe her sensitive character portrayals, Jill is always on top of the casting directors’ list, but she said she still feels guilty for going to work.

“I don’t really know where it comes from, but there’s just something inside you that makes it hard to be apart from your child.”

The actress recently starred in Channel 5’s The Holiday, in which she plays put-on mum Kate.

The actress recently starred as Kate in Channel 5’s The Holiday (Credit: Channel 5)

Based on T.M. Logan’s bestseller of the same name, the prime time programme left viewers shocked at Kate’s predicament with her child, husband and best friend.

Speaking about the chilling production, Jill said: “The Holiday, was such a joy to bring to life and filming with such a talented cast was just fantastic!

“Portraying Kate’s dream holiday turn into a nightmare was great fun and hopefully the fans of the book, and those who have yet to discover it, will enjoy the rollercoaster journey we take you on with this gripping thriller.”

Jill Halfpenny’s Easter Journeys airs on BBC One on Friday, April 15 at 1.30pm