The Holiday on Channel 5: That twisted ending explained – and will there be Season 2?

Well. After watching Channel 5’s psychological drama The Holiday ending and ITV’s No Return, we’re going to be sticking to UK holidays for a bit.

The drama came to a shocking conclusion tonight (Friday, March 4) and viewers finally discovered who killed Izzy.

Kate – Jill Halfpenny – was the main suspect, obvs, thinking her old uni friend had been sleeping with her husband.

Jenny became quite unhinged in The Holiday ending (Credit: Channel 5)

It didn’t sit right, Kate’s a policewoman, remember, so truthful she couldn’t steal a bottle of wine.

But, anyway, let’s clear a few things up.

Was Sean even having an affair?

The phone message that Sean, Jenny, Jake and Lucy all got at the same time was a notification telling them a lad in the UK had died.

Not just any lad either, Alex, the one who’d filmed his and Lucy’s sex tape, before plastering it online.

An incriminating voicemail on Jake’s phone, showed Lucy screaming at him, telling him she wanted him dead.

The next thing we knew, back in the UK again, Jake was driving a car and rammed it into this Alex dude. Jenny arrived and planned to sort it all out.

And she would have too, if Sean hadn’t been cycling by and seen the whole thing.

Sean wanted to tell the police. Jenny then forwarded the voice-note from Lucy, incriminating her.

Can Sean save his son? (Credit: Channel 5)

While Alex was alive in hospital, they might have been okay.

Now it would be a murder charge. This was the secret Sean had been keeping from Kate.

Who Killed Izzy in The Holiday on Channel 5?

When Odette, Rowan’s six-year-old daughter, told the grown-up, “Jenny did it”, the stakes were suddenly raised again.

Jenny had swiped Lucy’s phone and was trying to make a distressed eight-year-old Daniel believe he’d started to fire by waving a Zippo at him.

Sean and Kate tracked Lucy’s missing phone to the ravine, and were stunned to see their son Daniel’s phone was there too.

Cue flashback to Odette watching Jenny and Izzy grapple by the ravine, with Izzy falling over the edge.

Back to now and Kate and Sean raced to the ravine where an increasingly unhinged Jenny was dangling Daniel over the cliff edge.

She was trying to get to say she’d defend her when they were back on UK ground, but could honest cop Kate do that?

Even if it cost her the life of her youngest child?

‘What about what you did to Izzy?’ Sean yelled at her.

Will they get there in time? (Credit: Channel 5)

A horrified Jenny screamed, ‘That was an accident. I would never do something like that.’

She says this while dangling an eight-year-old over a sheer drop.

Then, there was a scream, a scuffle and – fast forward – we’re now at a funeral. But whose?

Daniel, Lucy and Kate were all there. And Sean, carrying what turned out to be Izzy’s coffin.

Meanwhile, Jake was now in a residential school for children with anger issues in Salisbury, as Alistair told Kate at the funeral.

And Jenny pleaded guilty to killing Izzy, but is claiming diminished responsibility, which didn’t make Kate very happy.

Later, in bed, Sean tried to apologise to her for lying, even though he was trying to protect her from being in an impossible position career-wise.

Will there be another series of The Holiday?

Kate mad the decision to tell the truth, to get justice for dead Alex’s family.

Until Lucy dropped another bombshell. She was in the car with Jake. A traumatised Kate then locked herself in the bathroom and deleted Lucy’s message.

So, in conclusion, it didn’t look like Kate would be telling the police what she knew about Alex’s death.

The only problem was that there were quite a few of those recordings doing the rounds, not to mention the sex tape.

Might Kate be forced to quit the job she loves for her family? Could this mean a second series? Watch this space, as they say.

All episodes of The Holiday are now available to watch on My5

