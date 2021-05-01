EastEnders actor James Alexandrou has waded into the Noel Clarke scandal to say the Viewpoint actor had “too many of scared us for too long”.

James, who played the young Martin Fowler in the soap, added that he feels shamed he didn’t speak out before.

The 36-year-old shared his thoughts after news broke on Thursday evening that Clarke had been accused of sexually harassing, groping and bullying between 2004 and 2019 by 20 women.

He wrote on Twitter: “Noel Clarke had too many of scared us for too long.

“I genuinely feel ashamed I didn’t do more to stand up for friends of mine he hurt.

“Innocent until proven guilty, but this was long overdue.”

Clarke, also a celebrated producer, has fiercely denied all allegations documented in an investigation published by The Guardian newspaper.

After strenuously denying any wrongdoing in a new statement today, Clarke has apologised for any upset he may have inadvertently caused through his behaviour.

The Bulletproof and Kidulthood star has vowed to seek professional help and to educate himself.

ITV was due to screen the final episode of crime drama Viewpoint, starring Clarke last night.

But it scrapped the transmission, moving the one-hour conclusion to ITV Hub for a 48-hour period.

Viewers had threatened to boycott the show after reading the allegations against the lead actor.

James is among a growing number of actors to speak out after the Clarke allegations came to light.

Alexandra Roach, who starred opposite him as Zoe in Viewpoint, said, speaking of the accusers: “I see you. I hear you. I believe you.”

Jamie Winstone, who worked with Clarke on Kidulthood, posted the Time’s Up logo on her Instagram, alongside a message.

This read: “When you’re late to the party but you’ve been on the list for 15 years.”

Why did James Alexandrou leave EastEnders?

James left Walford in 2007 after playing the popular character from 1996.

He was just a child star when he joined the BBC show, leaving at the age of 21 to spread his wings.

In 2014 James was invited to reprise his role but declined as it wasn’t the right time, and instead James Bye took on the part.

James, now 35, is a screenwriter and directed on critically acclaimed short films.

