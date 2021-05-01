Actor Noel Clarke has said he is “deeply sorry” and will be seeking “professional help” in the wake of sexual harassment claims levelled at him.

Claims about the Viewpoint actor came to light on Thursday (April 29).

It meant that ITV pulled the final episode of his drama Viewpoint, showing it just on its online Hub instead.

Actor Noel Clarke has promised to 'seek professional help' in light of the allegations

What are the allegations levelled at actor Noel Clarke?

Claims of sexual harassment over a 15-year period have been levelled at Clarke from 20 women.

The claims came to light in an article in The Guardian earlier this week.

He’s been accused of sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping and sexually inappropriate behaviour on set.

He’s also accused of professional misconduct, taking and sharing explicit pictures and videos without consent and bullying.

A number of his female Viewpoint co-stars posted on social media in support of his alleged victims after ITV revealed it would not be showing the final episode on TV.

The final episode of Viewpoint was scrapped last night

What has Noel Clarke said?

Aside from denying all allegations, Clarke has also apologised.

He said he is “deeply sorry” that his “actions” affected people in ways he “did not intend or realise”.

He also confirmed that he would be “seeking professional help” to “educate” himself.

Clarke also said he intends to “change for the better”.

His full statement, released through his lawyers, read: “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.

“Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise.

“To those individuals, I am deeply sorry.

“I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

Viewpoint stars have issued statements about the allegations

So how have other TV channels reacted?

Sky has halted work on series four of Bulletproof, which stars Clarke and Ashley Walters.

The latter has come out and said he is shocked about the claims levelled at his “friend and colleague” of many years.

However, he has said that he can’t just stand by and “ignore” them.

BAFTA also stripped Clarke of his membership and the recent outstanding contribution to cinema award he was given.

