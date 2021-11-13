Eamonn Holmes exit from This Morning – Bookies release odds on who will replace him

Bookies have released the odds on Eamonn Holmes‘ replacement on This Morning.

The 61-year-old star has reportedly left the show after 15 years to take up a new position on GB News.

So who’s in line to replace him? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who are the favourites to take over from Eamonn Holmes on This Morning? (Credit: ITV)

Who are the favourites to take over from Eamonn Holmes on This Morning?

According to bookies BetFair, the list of favourites reads like a who’s who of TV.

At the front at 2/1 favourite is former I’m A Celebrity star Vernon Kaye, with Bradley Walsh not far behind at 5/2.

Next is current It Takes Two host Rylan Clark at 8/1, while Marvin Humes – who has This Morning experience – is next at 10/1.

Stephen Mulhern is favoured at 12/1, while current GMB presenter Ben Shephard is at also at 10/1.

Gino is already a hit on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Who else is on the list?

The list isn’t finished yet (we did warn you it contained a who’s who of male TV presenters).

Gino D’Acampo – who regularly leaves This Morning viewers in hysterics – is at 16/1, while Robert Rinder is at 25/1.

The outsiders include Richard Madeley, Gary Lineker, Ant and Dec and Jeremy Clarkson.

Bringing up the rear at 100/1 is former GMB presenter, Piers Morgan.

There’s no word on what will happen to Ruth (Credit: ITV)

What was the news about Eamonn Holmes and This Morning?

News emerged last night (Thursday November 11) that Eamonn was reportedly leaving the ITV show and joining pastures new.

A source told The Mirror newspaper: “Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era.

“He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV.

“All good things come to an end.”

It’s not known whether Eamonn’s wife and This Morning presenting partner Ruth Langsford will follow suit.