Eamonn holmes leaves This Morning for GB News
TV

Eamonn Holmes ‘leaves This Morning for GB News’ after 15 years as fans gutted

Ruth is reportedly "unlikely" to remain on the show without her husband

By Rebecca Carter

Eamonn Holmes has reportedly quit This Morning after 15 years on the show as he’ll be joining GB News.

At the start of this year, the presenter, 61, and his wife Ruth Langsford were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on the Friday editions of the show.

But now reports claim Eamonn is done with the programme for good and will host his own show on GB News.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford
Eamonn is reportedly leaving This Morning for GB News (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eamonn Holmes to join GB News?

A source has told the Mirror: “Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes admits ‘worry’ as he issues update on his health

“He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV. All good things come to an end.”

Meanwhile, the report claims Ruth is “unlikely to remain on the show without him” but will continue as a regular on Loose Women.

ED! has contacted reps for Eamonn, This Morning and GB News for comment.

Ruth and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning - presenter reportedly swaps for GB News
Ruth and Eamonn have hosted This Morning for 15 years (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

How did fans react?

Fans felt gutted over the reports and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “Nooooooo! @EamonnHolmes what have you done?? #ThisMorning needs you and Ruth!!”

Another wrote: “@EamonnHolmes is it true you’re leaving This Morning to go to GB News? Gutted my days of watching This Morning will be permanently over.”

A third added: “@EamonnHolmes gutted but happy if it’s what you want.”

Eamonn Holmes swaps This morning for GB News
Fans are gutted over the reports Eamonn is leaving This Morning (Credit: Andy Barnes / SplashNews.com)

Earlier this year, This Morning bosses received a mixed response when they announced Alison and Dermot would be taking over from Eamonn and Ruth on Fridays.

At the time, Eamonn and Ruth said on Twitter: “It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January.

Read more: Ruth Langsford distracts fans as Eamonn Holmes gushes over granddaughter on christening day

“We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years.

“Have a Ball you two! It’s not goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Crime And Punishment tells the story of the Louise Woodward case... but what happened?
Crime And Punishment: What was Louise Woodward accused of and where is she now?
Tracy Nate Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans question why Tracy and Nate are together
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle red dress
Meghan and Harry news: Meghan ‘feels obliged’ to keep up public persona – but Harry ‘sticks to his morals’
this morning today
Holly Willoughby under fire over Remembrance Day blunder on This Morning today
Piers Morgan has warned his new job will be the stuff of nightmares for Meghan Markle
GMB viewers declare Piers Morgan ‘deserves an apology’ from ITV over Meghan Markle
Janette Manrara Rose Ayling-Ellis It takes Two
Strictly: It Takes Two fans stunned by Janette Manrara’s ‘awkward’ question to Rose Ayling-Ellis