Dragons’ Den series 20 pitches: Where can I buy Dandi patches for armpit sweat?

Dragons’ Den series 20 continues this week with episode 13 and an interesting pitch for Dandi armpit sweat patches.

The five deal-hungry mega-rich TV stars Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett all return…

But will the Dragons bite a chunk out of someone’s business (Thursday, March 30, 2023)?

Or just tear the hopefuls to shreds?

Here’s everything you need to know about the entrepreneurs on the BBC One show and their pitches…

Steven Bartlett considers a pitch on Dragons’ Den series 20 (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitches: Dandi armpit sweat patches

First up is Theresa Pope from Buckinghamshire, co-founder of Dandi London.

She believes her product, which aims to eliminate the dreaded sweat patch, could become a bestseller.

Theresa says: “I am bringing something into the Den that could solve your worst nightmare.”

The Dandy Patch is a discreet “super-thin, super-absorbent patch” which is applied directly to your underarm skin.

It traps in all odour, preventing visible sweat marks and unsightly staining.

The new, alternative sweat management solution allows men and women to wear their clothes and favourites colours – without fear of sweat patches.

The pad holds 1,000 times the average amount of underarm sweat.

The company also sell unisex silicone nipple covers.

Dandi Patches cost £9.99 for a pack of 10, but there are also deals to be had with bulk packs.

Theresa believes the patches are an environmentally-friendly alternative to deodorant.

Steven Bartlett tries the unisex nipple covers and admits “it feels great”, but will he invest?

Dragons’ Den pitches: Handisure door finger guard

Next into the Den are a husband and wife team with an invention born from personal experience.

The surgeon-turned-inventor, along with his wife, thinks he’s solved a universal problem for parents…

He explains how Handisure protects little fingers from door slamming, describing his product as “the most reliable door finger guard”.

The product protects children’s fingers from door crush injuries, works automatically – so no need to remember to place a doorstop – and has hinge and lock side protection.

Handisure engages itself automatically when the door is opened.

This stops the door from closing.

It fits most standard doors, and needs no tool to install.

A single pack costs £18.99, while a multi-pack of three will cost you £44.78.

However, Peter Jones believes there is a design flaw…

Dragons’ Den series 20: Peter Jones probably laughing at his own joke (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den Dandi armpit sweat patches: Quarter low-alcohol gin

Next on Dragons’ Den are school mates and business partners Fabian Clark and Rohan Radhakrishnan.

They pitch their low alcohol gin Quarter – named so because it’s quarter strength.

Quarter is a lower alcohol alternative to the usually high ABV spirits normally on offer.

The gin has just 12% ABV – significantly less than the minimum 37.5% ABV of other gins.

Quarter is described as “the world’s first quarter strength gin, delivering all the flavour and experience you’d expect from a full-strength gin, just with a fraction of the alcohol”.

It’s distilled and blended in England.

One 70cl bottle costs £27.00, although there are subscribe and save offers to be had.

Sara Davies says the product is just like a gin and tonic, while Deborah reveals she has already launched several gins.

But is it already too much of a saturated market?

Dragons’ Den pitches: Bellybambino storage baskets

A Norwich-based couple pitch their “family business” Bellybambino – children’s storage baskets with a twist.

Helen and Mark Chapman show off their cute wicker baskets designed for kids.

A large lion basket costs £49.99, while an extra large is £69.99.

Small baskets start at £23.99.

Mum-of-three Helen created Bellybambino in a bid to make tidy-up time fun, and incorporate stylish designs for kids and grown-ups.

She uses hand woven seagrass, meaning that each basket varies slightly in shape, making the face of each of each animals unique with its own personality.

Bellybambino uses specially formulated dyes, which allow the baskets to retain their flexibility whilst keeping their vibrant colours and durability.

Stacey Solomon has recommended the sustainable baskets.

In fact, Stacey even mentioned the baskets in her book Tap to Tidy.

She included the baskets in her top 20 kids’ brands to check out in 2021.

Deborah commends the couple on “creating a lovely product”, but will she invest?

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

