Former Apprentice star launches petition for Alan Sugar to be replaced with Dragons’ Den favourite

A former star of The Apprentice has called for Lord Alan Sugar to be axed from the series, launching a petition for him to be replaced.

And they have one particular person in mind…

Disgruntled BBC viewers have decided to topple Sugar from the top of the BBC One show, and replace him with a Dragons’ Den favourite…

Is it time for the Amstrad businessman, now 75, to be fired?

The Apprentice season 17 final

The Apprentice season 17 has come to an end, and Lord Alan Sugar has a new business partner.

In the final episode of the 2023 series, Marnie and Rochelle were tasked with creating a new brand for their company, producing a digital billboard, directing and editing a television advert and designing a metaverse

London-born court advocate Marnie Swindells walked away with a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar.

The gold-medal winning boxer now plans on opening a boxing gym near the Bank of England in London after winning the show.

But as the final aired, many BBC viewers took to social media to share their feelings about the show’s frontman Lord Alan Sugar…

Should Lord Alan Sugar be replaced on The Apprentice?

While some still believe the show wouldn’t be the same without him, others have called for someone else to take over.

However, Lord Alan himself has weighed in on the decision.

The TV star has claimed the BBC One series wouldn’t survive if he were to quit.

Speaking on the future of the series, Lord Sugar stated: “I don’t want to sound too big-headed, but a lot of people underestimate me.

“They hear me talking like a cockney, but I know everything, I really do.

“I’m not degrading people like (Drag­­ons’ Den star) Peter Jones, because they’ve done a lot also.

“But none of them have done as much as I have.

“Who would I put in my place? I can’t think of anybody. There are loads of people that would queue up.

“There’s no reason why I can’t go on to do 25 years. I’m very fit, so I don’t know whether it stops at 20.”

He also told The Sun that he believes “the BBC wouldn’t stop” the show if he were to step away from it, adding that his replacement would “kill it off”.

Petition to replace Alan Sugar with Steven Bartlett from Dragons’ Den

Former Apprentice contestant Amy Anzel has launched a petition to replace Lord Alan Sugar on The Apprentice.

She believes Dragons’ Den star Steven Barlett would be an ideal replacement.

Amy, who appeared on the show in 2022, started the petition after The Apprentice final (Thursday, March 23, 2023).

She simply said: “Replace Lord Sugar with Steven Bartlett on The Apprentice.”

Explaining her reasons she said: “It’s time for Lord Sugar to make way for the next generation to take the reins before The Apprentice is run into the ground by a poor production team of people who have decided that the show should spend its time making a complete mockery of the candidates and being nothing but damaging to British entrepreneurship…

“At this point the show is verging on bullying its own candidates! Get Lord Sugar out!”

At the time of writing this article, the petition was gathering more signatures.

On Twitter, one viewer agreed, writing: “It’s time to bin off Alan Sugar and start a new era of The Apprentice fronted by Steven Bartlett.”

Another said: “There will still be cretins applying to work with this dinosaur on The Apprentice.

“BBC need to switch it up and get someone young and more with the times like Steven Bartlett.”

A third typed: “Used to love The Apprentice, always looked forward to it.

“I’ve stopped watching. The tasks were all stale.

“I think they need a new person in charge, someone different, more energetic like Steven Bartlett or Sara Davies.”

Do you agree?

