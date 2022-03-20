The Apprentice contestant ‘banned from final after Lord Sugar tweets’

The Apprentice final shows will not include former contestant Amy Anzel after she reportedly complained about ‘insults’ from Lord Sugar.

Amy was booted off the BBC One show in the sixth week of the current series.

But according to The Sun she has been “banned” from appearing on the programme’s spin-off show after objecting to tweets made about her.

No more appearances for Amy Anzel on The Apprentice, according to a report (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The Apprentice final: What did Lord Sugar say about Amy Anzel?

The tabloid claims Amy, 48, was ‘blanked’ by production staff as arrangements were made for You’re Hired.

US cosmetics entrepreneur Amy apparently missed out after expressing her unhappiness with Lord Sugar‘s social media activity.

She has reportedly undergone therapy after taking part in the reality TV series.

Back in January, Lord Sugar criticised Amy in a tweet, saying she “didn’t sell she was so slow”.

He added: “Slower than broadband Wi-Fi in Cornwall.”

And in February Lord Sugar tweeted about her: “I think if I came up with a task of the life and time of Amy Anzel she would still be sub team leader @bbcapprentice.”

Lord Sugar – and viewers – reportedly won’t be seeing Amy in The Apprentice final spin off You’re Hired (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Why might Amy Anzel have featured in The Apprentice final?

A source apparently told The Sun Amy was mystified by her firing.

They added: “When Lord Sugar posted his tweets, she thought they were nasty, hurtful and insulting and told them so in an email.”

They ignored her phone calls and emails.

However, the news outlet links that email to Amy subsequently not being invited to participate in the follow-up show after the final.

The friend went on: “She knew the final taping was happening last Wednesday but they ignored her phone calls and emails again. Then Amy got an email saying that invitations were issued at their discretion.”

Amy was not happy about tweets made about her, it seems (Credit: (Credit: Splash)

‘Humiliated’

Furthermore, Amy apparently had a Zoom meeting with telly bosses last Wednesday (March 16).

The insider continued: “She felt humiliated during that call.”

It is thought fellow former candidates Navid Sole and Harry Mahmood also won’t feature in You’re Hired.

The Apprentice 2022 final sees Kathryn Burn pitted against Harpreet Kaur to become Lord Sugar’s business partner.

The Apprentice final airs on BBC One, Thursday March 24, at 9pm.

