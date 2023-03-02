Dragons’ Den season 20 pitches: Where can I buy a Fobbit, or Perfect Ted matcha energy drink?

Dragons’ Den season 20 continues with episode 9, and another selection of bold – sometimes bizarre – pitches, so where can you buy the Fobbit?

Super-rich Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett “cut through the BS” to discover if there’s anything worth investing in.

And there’s everything to win or lose for the five wannabe entrepreneurs this week (Thursday, March 02, 2023).

Here are all the pitches that appear in Dragons’ Den season 20 episode 9, and where you can buy them.

Dragons’ Den episode 9 pitches: Bobhead motorbike clothing

First up, are motorcycle enthusiasts Damien and Seb Harris.

The brothers arrive in the Den in style – on wheels – with their pitch aimed purely at petrolheads.

Peter Jones jokes that he’s ready to throw money at the very sight of the motorbikes, before even hearing the pitch!

The Manchester-born biker bros seek investment for their motorcycle clothing brand Bobhead.

The brand is a more affordable, on-trend approach to biker gear, say the brothers.

Bobhead casual shirts cost £69, while basebal caps cost £24.99, and beanies come in at £22.99.

At the very least, it gives our favourite DD star Deborah a chance to “get her leg over” but sadly she’s so tiny she can’t reach!

So will she invest?

Matey Measure tape measure tool

Next to enter the Den are creator Steve Capon and “maths-meister” chairman Mark, who pitch their new gadget, which they admit divides the crowd.

Steve describes the product as Marmite, saying “you either love it or you hate it”.

They pitch the Matey Measure, a “revolutionary new measuring device that takes the guesswork out of measurements on the ‘curve’ of a tape measure”.

The Matey Measure DIY tool can be used for any project up to 10m long, and all the tape measures bend.

The product is 430 grade stainless steel, and fits onto a keyring.

It costs £9.99.

Peter Jones suggests creator Steve has invented a “paperclip for a tape measure”, but Deborah says it’s a “lovely product”.

Dragons’ Den episode 9 pitches: The Fobbit keyring

Also hoping for investment is Peta Seymour.

She pitches her multi-purpose keyring The Fobbit.

However, she doesn’t get off to the best start due to a serious case of the nerves!

The Fobbit costs £5 and was born from a love of scratch cards.

The product is handy for scratching the panels off with, can be attached to zips, will split open pesky food packets, lift ring pulls, find the end of the sellotape, and puncture microwave meals.

It can be used by all ages.

But will the Dragons’ see its worth?

Télle Moi nail varnish

Next up is Dagenham-based Natel Allen, the founder of Télle Moi.

She created the brand after failing to find a nude colour varnish to suit her skin tone.

Télle Moi is a UK indie nail and gel polish brand.

All the products are vegan, handcrafted and cruelty-free.

The brand specialises in creating and stocking an inclusive and diverse range of nude nail and gel polishes, to suit all skin tones.

Unbelievably, Natel makes all the polishes at home, but is that enough to impress the Dragons?

Dragons’ Den episode 9 pitches: Perfect Ted matcha drink

Last into the Den are university pals turned business partners Marissa Poster and Teddie Levenfiche.

They hope to entice the Dragons to invest in their organic, matcha-based energy drink company Perfect Ted.

The matcha-powered energy drinks are flavoured with real fruit.

Matcha is said to increase energy, reduce anxiety, enhance focus, and improve immunity.

The products claim to be “crash-free caffeine”, with anxiety-reducing amino-acids, and immunity-boosting antioxidants.

A 12-pack costs £24.

Will the perky duo get the investment they so desperately want?

