Dragons’ Den continues its 20th series this week, and Deborah Meaden makes an emotional admission about her sister…

In episode 8 (Thursday, February 23, 2023), the not-at-all Dragon-ish Deborah reveals something few people know about her private life.

And, in the dog-eat-dog world of business, it’s a rare glimpse into the personal life of our favourite Dragon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Deborah, her sister, husband, and career.

Who is Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden?

Deborah Meaden is a British businesswoman, entrepreneur and TV personality.

She ran a multi-million-pound family holiday business, before completing a management buyout.

She’s best known for her appearances on the BBC business programme Dragons’ Den.

Super-savvy Deborah joined the show in August 2006, taking over from Rachel Elnaugh in the third series.

On Twitter, Deborah describes herself as “star of Dragons’ Den, Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Murder in Successville sidekick, and just a bit of business… actually quite a lot”.

Since joining the hit BBC One series, Deborah has fast become one of the most popular Dragons.

She’s know for championing sustainability, and is an outspoken animal lover and vegan.

How did Deborah make her money?

From a very early age, Deborah knew she wanted her own business.

After studying business at college, Deborah moved to Italy at the age of 19 where she set up a glass and ceramics export agency, which sold products to retailers including Harvey Nichols.

After this, Deborah embarked on a number of other business ventures including a franchise for Italian clothing company Stefanel and a prize bingo concession at Butlin’s.

She later bought one of the first Stefanel textile franchises in the UK, which was based in the West Country.

She sold out two years later to her partner for £10,000.

Deborah then had several successful leisure and retail businesses, including a spell operating a Prize Bingo at Butlin’s in Minehead.

In 1988, Deborah joined her family’s business to run its amusement arcade operations and, in 1992, joined Weststar Holidays – a family holiday park operator based in Exeter, Devon.

In 1999, she led a management buyout and acquired the majority shareholding.

When she was managing director of Weststar Holidays, she sold the company in a deal worth £33 million while retaining a 23 per cent share.

Showing her entrepreneurial flair, she gave the business a makeover and sold her remaining stake for a further £83million.

She has since bought Fox Brothers and, in October 2011, launched The Merchant Fox, an online store selling British-made luxury goods with provenance.

Dragons’ Den has enabled her to invest in all manner of businesses, from a wool manufacturer to a company producing baby products, an online antique valuation service and a recipe website.

How rich is Deborah Meaden? How much is she worth?

The businesswoman has a remarkable fortune of £40million, according to Spear’s magazine.

Since joining Dragons’ Den she has so far agreed to investments worth an estimated £3.3million.

Although Deborah has not confirmed her salary, she has explained that all Dragons are paid the same.

How old is Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden?

Deborah Sonia Meaden was born on February 11 1959.

She is currently 64 years old.

Deborah was born in Taunton, Somerset, but moved to Brightlingsea in Essex after the divorce of her parents.

She went to the Godolphin School, Salisbury, for a brief period and then to Trowbridge High School for Girls.

Deborah left school at 16, and attended Brighton Technical College where she studied business.

And she obviously learnt a thing or two!

Is Deborah married and does she have kids?

Vegan Deborah has been married to husband Paul since 1993.

They met in the summer of 1985, when he worked at Weststar during his university break.

They briefly separated when she took a trip to Venezuela, but reunited when she returned to London and married in 1993.

The Dragons’ Den star spends her time between London and the period property they own near Langport, Somerset.

The couple’s vast array of animals include two cats, three dogs, six horses, three pigs, four sheep, numerous birds and “three very angry geese”.

They have no children, although she has said in the past she would’ve liked to have them but that “it just didn’t happen”.

My sister has MS. She has been hunkered dry own all winter and just thinking about you it opening up her life again… and then this skin saving Political decision. I don’t even stay with her because I meet too many people do too high risk… now what? https://t.co/TaanRCbZoW — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) February 21, 2022

Who is the sister of Deborah Meaden, and what is wrong with her?

On Dragons’ Den series 20, Deborah meets a prospective entrepreneur who pitches her range of clothes for disabled people – Unhidden.

After the pitch, Deborah admits that her sister Emma is in a wheelchair.

Some viewers might not know that Deborah’s sister has Multiple Sclerosis – or MS for short.

In 2022, she criticised a decision made by Boris Johnson about the need to isolate, tweeting: “My sister has MS.

“She has been hunkered down all winter [because of Covid].

“I don’t even stay with her because I meet too many people so too high risk…”

She also revealed she would continue to wear a mask, because it protects others.

She wrote: “My sister is immunocompromised (heavily) so I see first hand the worries for vulnerable people in the new no mask/no isolation stage.”

Deborah added: “It’s hard when my sister with MS who is confident, independent, and in a wheelchair is advised not to go out because she is highly immune suppressed.

“I see the personal cost and wearing a mask seems such a small thing to do to help.”

Did Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden appear on Strictly?

Deborah took part in the 11th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2013.

She was partnered with professional dancer Robin Windsor.

She was eliminated from the show on October 26 2013 in week five.

Abbey Clancy went on to win the series.

Is Deborah Meaden vegan?

Dragons’ Den favourite is vegan.

She has been vegetarian since 2014, and often talks about her love if animals.

Deborah has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

In October 2020, she told her followers that she had been plant-based for 10 months after completing Veganuary that year.

She also admits she eats lots of Marmite to get her B12 intake!

Does Deborah Meaden have cancer?

In August 2022, Deborah Meaden revealed that she had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

She was diagnosed in 2015, after her makeup artist on Dragons’ Den noticed a suspicious small spot on her face around six weeks prior to her diagnosis.

Squamous cell carcinoma is the second most common form of skin cancer.

Deborah explained how she was incredibly lucky to have caught the cancer early.

The TV star says she now has to take greater care when she’s outside in the sunshine and always wears Factor 50.

She now urges people to seek medical help if they are concerned.

