Dragons’ Den pitches: Where can I buy the extendable dog gate Dog-G8?

Four more aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their ideas in Dragons’ Den – but where can you buy the extendable dog gate Dog-G8?

Will deal-hungry multi-millionaires Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett like what they see enough to invest?

Highlights this week (Thursday, February 09, 2023) include a cute pooch called Hudson, who gets all the Dragons cooing.

However, a low-light for one prospective businessman is when Peter Jones tells him the “pitch was bloody awful”.

Ouch!

Peter Jones tells one entrepreneur their pitch was ‘bloody awful’ (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitches: Extendable dog gate Dog-G8

First up in Dragons’ Den series 20, episode 6, is Peter and Chris Maxted who pitch their Dog-G8 gate product.

The father and son duo from Horsham seek investment for their company which manufactures retractable, portable safety gates.

The Dog-G8 is a front door safety gate – an extendable and durable concertina dog gate which can be attached to any front door.

Made from mild steel, the 53cm wide dog safety gate “offers a tidy, stylish and secure solution to keeping you, your dog, and others safe when opening the front door”.

The gates are designed to fit almost any configuration – notably the front door – to prevent dog escapes and the risk of dogs potentially attacking postal and delivery workers.

The Dog-G8 gate was the inspiration of Peter Maxted, the founder of the company who has been a pet sitter for over 20 years and a dog owner for the same amount of time.

The gate is coated in chrome or white powder coat, bolted together with bespoke, customised clips which give the gate strength and durability.

The gate is removable and, when not in use, the gate sits flat and compact to one side.

Prices start from £62.95 for a standard gate and come with a range of accessories, extensions and brackets.

Dragons’ Den pitches: Deborah Meaden considers an investment (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitches: Second-Hand Styling UK

Next up is Lucy Norris, formerly a TV fashion reporter in New York.

She has come up with a pre-loved clothing concept which she is hoping will be a hit on the high street.

Lucy pitches her company Second-Hand Styling UK, a clothes-swapping service funded by subscriptions “that celebrates clothes that already exist”.

For £25 a month, members will be able to swap five items from their own closet, for five items from the concept store.

After successful pop-up shops in the past, Lucy has now decided that a permanent space is the best way forward.

But will any of the Dragons invest in the second-hand swap scheme?

Steven Bartlett wonders whether a pitch is viable (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitches: Adapt Ability Omeo hands-free wheelchairs

Matthew Walker and Cristian Brownlee pitch their hands-free Omeo wheelchairs.

The Adapt Ability Omeo wheelchairs are made mobile by its user shifting their body weight using self-balancing technology.

Wheelchair users Cristian and Matthew founded Adapt Ability after their experience with disability, and believe their product has “no limitations”.

​Matt has a T10 spinal injury which has left him permanently paralysed from the waist down, while Cristian has a T4 spinal injury which has left him permanently paralysed from the chest down.

The hands-free wheelchair can be used on all terrain.

Brand new, the wheelchairs cost over £17,000.

Peter Jones says the wheelchairs are “really clever”, while Steven Bartlett admits the pitch “hit him right in the feels”.

But will Steven – or any of the other Dragons – make an offer?

Sara Davies gets excited about a pitch on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den extendable dog gate: Street Food Ventures awards business

Last into the Den is food critic and journalist Richard Johnson with a fresh take on takeaway.

Richard pitches his business Street Food Ventures, which he describes as the “most exciting food movement since organic”.

He believes the street food events business can be better than any Michelin-starred restaurant.

But will the Dragons invest in his street food awards company?

Deborah recognises Richard from hosting Kill It, Cook It, Eat It, and admits the series helped her make the decision to go plant-based.

But is that enough to make her invest?

Dragons’ Den series 20 episode six airs on Thursday, February 09, 2023 at 9pm.

