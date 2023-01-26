The real reason Peter Jones and his partner Tara Capp fell out with good friend Holly Willoughby

Peter Jones is one of the richest Dragons in the Den – and his partner Tara Capp has naturally benefited from his wealth.

The TV star has invested in many successful businesses throughout his time on the BBC One series Dragons’ Den.

However, Peter Jones’ personal life has not always been as smooth sailing as his career.

From his messy divorce from his first wife to his partner Tara Capp’s bust up with Holly Willoughby, the entrepreneur has certainly had his ups and downs.

But luckily he’s had his partner Tara Capp by his side, and the pair have been together for years.

So who is Peter Jones and who is his partner Tara Capp?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Dragons’ Den on BBC One: Titan of tech Peter Jones is the longest-serving Dragon on the popular show (Credit: BBC)

What is Peter Jones’ net worth?

Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones, also known as Mr. Global, is a British entrepreneur and reality television personality.

He’s the last remaining original investor on the BBC One show.

And he’s certainly one of the richest – with a jaw-dropping net worth of £1.157 billion!

Peter set up his first ever business when he was just 16 years old.

He made personal computers under his own brand.

He made his money through companies like Phones International Group, Red Letter Day, the Peter Jones TV production company, and luxury lifestyle magazine, Wonderland.

The businessman also has a broad portfolio of properties.

In 2009, Peter was awarded a CBE in the New Year Honours.

How did Peter Jones become rich?

Peter set up a business making personal computers when he was just 16 years old.

However, things took a downturn and he lost £200,000 after selling the company to IBM in the 1990s.

In his mid-20s, Peter got back on his feet and opened a cocktail bar in Windsor based on the Tom Cruise film Cocktail.

He then set up his next venture, Phones International Group, in 1998.

In 2005, Peter made his Dragons’ Den debut in the show’s first ever episode.

That same year, he also launched the Peter Jones Foundation, and teamed up with Dragons’ Den co-star Theo Paphitis to buy Red Letter Days from fellow DD panellist, Rachel Elnaugh.

Peter also founded the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy in 2009, which taught entrepreneurship in several campuses throughout the UK.

Throughout his time on Dragons’ Den, Peter has invested in many other successful businesses.

According to his website, some of his investments include iTeddy, Square Mile International, The Generating Company, and the iconic Reggae Reggae Sauce.

Peter Jones’ partner is interior designer Tara Capp (Credit: Cover Images)

How old is Peter Jones?

Peter Jones was born on March 18 1966.

This means that he is currently 56 years of age.

Where is he from?

Peter was born in Langley, Berkshire.

He grew up there, before moving to Maidenhead when he was seven.

The future billionaire attended Desborough School and, later, The Windsor Boys’ School.

Who is Peter Jones’ partner Tara Capp?

Peter Jones’ partner is successful interior designer, Tara Capp.

The pair live in Buckinghamshire with their three daughters Tallulah, Natalia and Isabella.

Peter has previously gone on the record saying that none of his multi-million pound fortune will be left to his kids.

Speaking to Radio Times, Peter said: “I want my kids to be polite and respectful, stand on their own two feet.

“In the future, if they want to go and do charitable work, then I’ll fund that charitable work.

“I’ve said that rather me buying them a house, I’ll give them a contribution on top of what they deliver.”

Tara has recently launched her own lifestyle e-commerce business, Truly, that sells everything from baby products to home decor.

Although Tara ‘s Instagram is private, she regularly features on Peter’s Instagram, where he gushes over his partner.

On Mother’s Day in 2021, Jones posted a tribute to his long-term partner Tara Capp calling her a “superhuman mum”.

He said: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful Mums out there especially @tara_capp, the most caring superhuman Mum.

“Your unwavering love and support is something the girls and I are so lucky to have.

“You’re our Mrs Incredible. Love you.”

Why did Peter Jones and partner Tara Capp fall out with Holly Willoughby?

It’s well documented that Peter Jones and his partner Tara Capp suffered a “devastating” bust up with their good friend Holly Willoughby.

Lifestyle brand Truly was set up by Tara and Holly in 2016, with Peter becoming chairman in March 2018.

But Holly dropped the bombshell she was withdrawing from the lucrative business venture at the last minute.

In 2018, Peter was reportedly furious when close friend Holly Willoughby backtracked on their huge £11 million deal to launch Tara’s business.

The two families had been friends for more than 10 years, as Peter owned a 40% stake in Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin’s TV production company.

They were so close, they would regularly go on holiday together.

However, Holly’s last-minute decision to opt out of the deal was a major blow to Peter and Tara.

Talking to the Mirror, Holly previously said the brand was about “beautiful things that are of the highest quality, surprisingly affordable and designed to make your life easier”.

But in a shock turn of events, the This Morning presenter blew off the deal to focus on her ITV and Marks and Spencer contracts worth up to £1.5 million.

To make matters worse, Holly’s business ventures went on to thrive, while Peter and Tara were left with a warehouse full of stock during Covid.

In September 2018, a source told Mail Online: “Truly was by far the top of Holly’s priorities.

“It was going to be her long-term future that would see her through the next couple of decades.

“Her decision to pull out left everyone involved absolutely stunned.

“Nobody could believe what was happening on Tuesday, it was so close to launch.”

Unfortunately, Tara seemed to confirm that their failed joint venture had caused permanent damage.

When asked about the friendship now, Tara told the Mirror: “Euggh. I’m not going to pretend. It was devastating. We were exceptionally close. And of course as a business, you really feel the loss of a celebrity face.”

The former friends have not been spotted together since.

Of course, Holly fans will know she launched her own lifestyle brand Wylde Moon two years after pulling out of the venture with Peter and Tara.

Peter Jones divorced his wife Caroline in 2008 (Credit: BBC)

Who is Peter Jones’ ex-wife?

When Peter first joined Dragons’ Den way back in 2005, he was married to his first wife Caroline, who he married at the age of 21.

The couple had two kids together, Annabel and William.

However, they divorced in 2008.

According to the Mirror, their relationship ended in very “messy” circumstances.

Peter managed to lose almost everything when one of his clients went bust, including his house, car and subsequently his marriage.

He even had to move back in with his parents.

But luckily, Peter rebuilt his business empire before meeting his partner Tara Capp.

Peter Jones partner Tara Capp: Who tall is he?

Dad-of-five Peter is noticeably much taller than his Dragons’ Den colleagues, including newest Dragon Steven Bartlett.

And he recently revealed his real height during the BBC show, when a hopeful entrepreneur pitched their super-long beds.

Peter is, in fact, a rather tall 6ft 7in.

That’s the same height as presenter and author Richard Osman.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

