Dragons’ Den episode 8: Where can I buy Clear ‘n’ Collect multipurpose garden rake?

Dragons’ Den season 20 continues this week, and four more mildly terrified entrepreneurs attempt to get investment for their products – but where can you buy Clear ‘n’ Collect garden rake?

Multi-millionaires Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett grill the hopefuls before sending them packing, or parting with their cash.

Episode 8 (Thursday, February 23, 2023) sees four more brave members of the public pitch their ideas.

But will any of the Dragons want to invest?

Titan of tech Peter Jones considers a pitch on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode 8 pitch: Clear ‘n’ Collect multipurpose garden rake

First to face the Dragons are husband and wife team James and Sally-Anne Coneron.

The Berkshire couple reveal they started their business at the beginning of Covid, and they believe their device will help gardeners across the country.

The duo pitch the benefits of their multipurpose garden tool – the garden rake called Clear ‘n’ Collect.

The Clear ‘n’ Collect multi-purpose garden rake comes with a five year guarantee.

The lightweight rake is a versatile, three-in-one tool that “clears and collects all your unwanted garden debris”.

The hinged-rake, made with 100 per cent recycled plastic, promises to protect backs from straining over, with its “perfectly angled teeth”.

And it costs £27.99.

So-called ‘titan of tech’ Peter Jones admits the product is “quite good”, while Deborah Meaden calls it a “really nice invention”.

But do they like it enough to invest?

Sally describes the experience as “jumping in a cold lake”… But will it be worth the plunge?

Touker Suleyman and Sara Davies contemplate a pitch on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode 8 pitch: Unhidden fashion brand

Next up is clothing technician Victoria Jenkins, who pitches her “innovation within fashion”.

She is the founder of fashion label Unhidden, which is aimed at all the marginalised members of society who have felt “hidden’ in their lives.

Victoria, who became disabled in her 20s, explains that 1 in 5 people in the UK do not have a great level of choice when it comes to dressing every day.

The ethical fashion designer believes she’s come up with stylish and practical clothing for people with disabilities.

The adaptive clothing range promises to cater for a variety of disabilities.

Islington-based Victoria tells the Dragons that “Unhidden answers a number of access needs, from dexterity considerations to wheelchair users”.

The range also provides access for stomas, and catheter tubes.

Her bestsellers include twill trousers which cost £70.

Deborah, who reveals her sister Emma is in a wheelchair (as a result of MS), shows an interest and believes Victoria has something “really very exciting”…

However, there’s a big ‘but’, and we’re not talking bum size.

Will Steven Bartlett be convinced to make an investment on Dragons’ Den? (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den Clear ‘n’ Collect garden rake: Smart Snout limited

Next up is Bradley Watson and James Khan – and the incredibly cute pooch Oscar.

They pitch their hi-tech solution for dog theft – an app which promises to reunite lost dogs with their owners.

Smart Snout uses Biometric technology and AI to protect pets against loss and theft.

Using state of the art technology, the Smart Snout app – which is currently free for users – scans and stores your dog’s unique fingerprint from their nose and other distinguishing features.

Anyone with a smartphone can instantly identify a lost or stolen dog and reunite them with their owners.

A staggering 250,000 dogs are lost or stolen each year in the UK, but is Smart Snout the answer?

According to Bradley and James, the microchip has its flaws, because it can be removed very easily and replaced.

Did you know that a dog has a unique print on the end of their nose, like humans do on their fingers? Neither did we!

Will Touker Suleyman sniff out a money-making opportunity?

Will dog lover Deborah Meaden invest in a dog-tracking app on Dragons’ Den? (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode 8 pitch: Planthood vegan meal kits

Last up on Dragons’ Den is Hilary Kennedy and her fiancé Will Moxham, who pitch their vegan meal kits.

The engaged couple pitch their plant-based food delivery service Planthood, which they believe is a new way of eating.

Their range is vegan, and “it’s putting the plants at the forefront of the plate”.

Planthood is described as healthy, vegan food “you actually want to eat”.

The food boxes provide a constantly rotating weekly menu of delicious plant-based meals, including gluten free options

Made fresh-to-order, Planthood meals arrive at your door refrigerated in a 100% recyclable box

Unlike traditional recipe boxes, the Planthood chefs do the hard work, cooking mains, sauces and garnishes from scratch.

You just re-heat and finish the fresh bits in 15 minutes or less.

Every Planthood meal box contains 3 to 5 delicious and healthy plant-based meal kits, chef-cooked mains, sauces and garnishes, easy instructions, and recyclable insulation to keep meals cool.

They are delivered UK wide.

However, Peter Jones teases” “I think I’m going to be hungry; there’s no meat.”

Can Hilary and Will prove him wrong?

Dragons’ Den season 20 continues with episode 8 on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8pm on BBC One.

