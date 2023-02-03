Dragons’ Den fans asked the same thing about David Dickinson last night (February 2) after his grandson appeared on the show.

David’s grandson, 18-year-old Miles Dickinson Brown, appeared on the show with his personalised bank card business.

The Dragons were impressed with the young entrepreneur’s impressive pitch and were even more impressed when he revealed his grandfather was the Dickinson’s Real Deal presenter.

David Dickinson’s grandson, Miles, appeared on the show (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den: David Dickinson’s grandson appears on show

Miles gave an impressive pitch where he asked investors on Dragons’ Den for £35,000 for a 35% stake in his company.

Miles showed off his custom metal bank cards, which he’s already made a gross profit of £56,000 with.

When Sara Davies asked if his entrepreneurial spirit was genetic, Miles confirmed it was.

He said: “My dad runs his own mortgage business with no qualifications, made his own way.”

He then added: “My grandad’s on TV, he does Dickinson’s Real Deal.”

When Peter Jones asked what his granddad did on the show, Sara clarified: “I’m going to guess he’s David Dickinson!”

Peter added: “He’s really good.”

And Miles joked: “He’s alright, yeah.”

Viewers wondered why David Dickinson didn’t invest in his grandson’s business himself (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dragons’ Den fans confused over David’s lack of involvement

After Miles gave his pitch, three Dragons offered to invest in his business.

Peter offered all of the money for 35% of the business, as did Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman.

Miles deliberated but the young entrepreneur ultimately decided to go with the youngest Dragon, Steven Bartlett.

But fans were all left asking the same thing after Miles got his £35,000 investment – why didn’t David Dickinson invest in his grandson’s business?

One fan wrote: “Come on David, I know you’ve got at least 35k for your grandson, bless him.

“Where’s the real deal?!”

Another viewer questioned: “If that young man is related to David Dickinson, why won’t he lend him the money?”

“Surely David Dickinson could invest,” another declared.

Miles did share that he invested £5,000 in his business himself by buying and selling on eBay.

Elsewhere, another fan joked that they were waiting for David himself to appear!

They quipped: “I really want to see David Dickinson appear and say: Miles this is the real deal, take the Dragons’ offer!'”

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursday, February 9 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

