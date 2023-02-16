Dragons’ Den episode 7 pitches: Where to buy on-the-go kids’ toilet the Whizzer

It’s another exciting week of exciting pitches on Dragons’ Den – including the on-the-go kids’ toilet the Whizzer.

Which pitches will be good enough to get Dragons’ Tucker Solomon, Deborah Meading, Steven Bartlett, Sara Davies and Peter Jones to potentially invest?

A pitcher who previously turned down Peter Jones’ investment is back again, but will the entrepreneur offer another investment?

Here’s everything you need to know about the pitches in episode 7 of Dragons’ Den…

What will Dragons’ Den long-timer Peter Jones makes of tonight’s pitches including the Whizzer? (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den episode 7: Un:hurd app

First up this week is Alex Brees, with his musical marketing app called un:hurd.

The app helps independent artists to promote their music. Using data-driven marketing and Spotify playlist pitches, the app takes a fee from independent artists to help them get their music out there.

He starts his pitch with a musical performance, but will his business plan also be music to their ears?

The un:hurd app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play.

Peter Jones has experience in the music industry, but will Alex’s app have enough potential to get him to invest?

Sara Davies sees big potential in the healthy snack industry… (Credit: BBC)

Where to buy Other Foods mushroom snacks

Fan Yang is the next to pitch to the Dragons.

Fan hopes to target the healthy food snack industry with her Other Foods mushroom snacks and asks for £60,000 for 10% equity in her business.

Her snacks – high in vitamin D and full of fibre – are already available in over 500 stores including Ocado, Holland & Barrett and Selfridges.

Will Touker Suleyman invest in the Whizzer? (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den episode 7 pitches: Where can I buy the Whizzer?

Next up is Zoe Chapman, who launched her business, Kiddy Whizz, in honour of her deceased father.

Single parent Zoe she struggled to potty train her child while providing end-of-life care for her father.

That inspired the invention of the Whizzer, a compact toilet that is accessible anywhere.

The Whizzer is an eco-toilet for on-the-go needs and Zoe has plans for an upcoming adult version.

After using the leak-proof funnel, you can then take it off and throw away the waste.

Steven Bartlett is the youngest Dragon but will this sustainable fashion brand catch his eye? (Credit: BBC)

Where can I buy This Is Unfolded clothing?

Last up to pitch to the Dragons is Cally Russell with his company This Is Unfolded, a clothing company that hopes to reduce waste and sell clothes for less.

Cally was already in the Den back in 2015 and, while he didn’t receive any investment then, his fashion brand, Mozzy, worked with some of the biggest fashion retailers in the UK.

After the pandemic, Cally decided to launch Unfolded, a zero-waste fashion brand driven by communities.

Unfolded designs clothes with community feedback and input, and then only produces the clothes after people place their orders.

Cally hopes to reduce clothing waste this way and has already had success with four previous collections.

Peter Jones previously met Cally in 2015 when he offered him all the money but Cali rejected him, but will the entrepreneur offer investment once again?

Dragons’ Den episode 7 airs on Thursday, February 16 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

