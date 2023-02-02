Dragons’ Den episode 5 pitches: Where can I buy Moray Luke’s fish skin handbags?

Series 12 of Dragons’ Den continues this week with episode 5, and one fashion designer pitches her fish skin handbags.

In this week’s instalment of the popular BBC One show (Thursday, February 02, 2023), four more hopefuls pitch their business ideas to the Dragons.

But will the millionaire entrepreneurs Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett take the leap to invest?

One of the budding businessman is accused of “bringing a spud gun to a nuclear war” by Steven Bartlett.

So that’s a no deal then?

Here’s everything you need to know about the pitches in episode 5 of Dragons’ Den.

Touker Suleyman considers a deal in Dragons’ Den episode 5 (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode 5 pitches: Van Guardian van alarms

First into the Den is inventor Michael Horsfall, who pitches his security system Van Guardian.

Leeds-born Michael pitches his security creation – an alarm system which promises to tackle van crime before the damage has already been done.

A heating engineer by trade, Michael found himself regularly the victim of copper pipe theft from just outside his own front door.

So he knows exactly how devastating van crime can be.

The Van Guardian is a van alarm that promises to activate on contact before any damage is done – while most fitted factory van alarms only activate AFTER the doors are open.

It’s a pre-emptive, early warning, first contact alarm system.

Individual alarms start at around £55.

But Peter Jones wonders if the product is any different from what is already on the market?

Will Steven Bartlett dig deep on Dragons’ Den this week? (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode 5 pitches: Moray Luke fish skin handbags

Welsh fashion designer Moray Luke draws creative inspiration from the ocean…

She pitches a selection of sustainable handbags made from fish skin or “fish leather”.

Her love of the sea has influenced her Marine Collection of fish leather handbags.

Founder Moray turns the unused fish skin from the Scottish fishing industry into durable and eco-friendly leather.

Moray Luke products are environmentally-friendly and said to be a more durable alternative to unsustainable exotic leathers.

The collection of bags are responsibly handmade in Somerset, England.

She currently has four handbags on her website, ranging in price from £400 to £595.

Watch out for Touker Suleyman‘s attempt to walk the catwalk!

The catch (no pun intended)? She has only sold two handbags to date.

But Deborah Meaden believes the bags are “beautifully made”.

Titan of tech Peter Jones is the longest serving Dragon in the Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode 5 pitches: FLUX blowpipe

Professional bagpiper Robbie MacIsaac pitches his FLUX blowpipe invention.

Robbie, 21, explains how his device prevents the build-up of condensation in the pipes.

The FLUX blowpipe absorbs moisture and costs £90.

The Dragons’ certainly enjoy testing the product out, but will they invest?

Dragons’ Den episode 5 pitches: Shocal shopping app

Next up, neighbours and business partners pitch their local shopping app which aims to save the high street.

Max Thorley and Ashley Washington are hoping the Dragons will see the potential in Shocal.

They describe Shocal as a “lifestyle super-app strictly for independent businesses”.

On Shocal – a play on words of shop local – local businesses are showcased and promoted, and ultimately their products can be delivered.

The local community marketplace app also sells tickets for local events.

It aims to support your local community, local businesses and provide local jobs.

The pitch also allows Sara Davies to eat Touker’s face… On a cake, obvs!

Deborah Meaden blows on bagpipes in Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den fish skin handbags: Haze Cards

Last into the Den is young entrepreneur Myles Dickinson-Brown.

At 18, he is one of the youngest ever entrepreneurs to have ever appeared on Dragons’ Den.

He pitches luxury brand Haze Cards – custom metal credit and debit cards.

On the online website portal, customers can design and upload images to upload on their own card.

There are also 70 or more pre-made designs to choose from, and cards cost £74.99.

The teenager founded Haze Cards in Manchester in October 2021 while studying at The London Institute of Banking and Finance.

After purchasing laser engravers from China, and experimenting with transferring data from bank cards, the budding entrepreneur is now able to let customers create their own personalised credit cards.

The Dragons are all impressed by his pitch, even more so when he reveals his famous grandfather is antiques dealer David “Bobbydazzler” Dickinson!

Shame he wasn’t pitching fake tan…

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

