Downton Abbey could be making shock return for season seven as ‘casting has begun’

We might be revisiting the Crawley family, as ITV are reportedly planning a Downton Abbey reboot.

The prestige drama first aired in 2010, and ran for six series.

The series follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their household servants. We see how the family changes throughout huge events in the early 20th century.

Hugh Bonneville starred as the Crawley patriarch (Credit: ITV)

While Downton Abbey spawned two films and numerous awards, the series is now reportedly returning to the small screen.

Downton Abbey: new series to return to TV?

The Mail on Sunday reports the production company behind the Golden Globe-winning show is now casting. Execs are also said to be hoping some of the show’s original cast will also be keen to return.

“There is a plan which is in development and there is a lot of excitement about. There is casting taking place, and it would be great if all of the big stars can return,” an insider teased.

Lily James got her big break in the show (Credit: ITV)

“People loved Downton. It became a British institution and it has been much missed since it left our screens. There is huge excitement around this project. It was a Sunday night favourite and got huge viewing figures. There has been very little to compete with it ever since it ended.”

Some of Downton Abbey’s biggest stars included Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern. Dame Maggie Smith also starred.

People loved Downton. It became a British institution.

The series also served as a platform for some of today’s most in-demand actors.

Matthew Crawley’s death was a huge moment in Downton Abbey (Credit: ITV)

Lily James starred as Lady Rose Aldridge, while Jessica Brown Findlay starred as Lady Sybil Crawley.

Dan Stevens, meanwhile, broke hearts as Matthew Crawley.

What happened in the most recent film?

Our most recent visit to the Crawley household was in 2022 film, Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The film sees the Crawley family go on a grand journey to the South of France. They hope to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa.

Entertainment Daily! has contacted ITV for comment.

