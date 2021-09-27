Fred Sirieix is a real-life Cupid on First Dates and First Dates Hotel – but what’s his love life like, and does he have a wife?

The chef is back on our screens tonight (September 27) in the new road trip series Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek.

But away from his TV career, is Fred married and does he have any children?

Fred is back on TV tonight for his Go Greek road trip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Fred Sirieix have a wife?

He isn’t currently married, but there’s a bit of a but…

The star was in a relationship with the mother of his two children, Alex, for 12 years.

The couple never married and, in 2016, Fred revealed he has never been married to anyone before.

However, he and Alex weren’t meant to be and, after they split, Fred met someone new – and they are currently engaged.

Who is Fred Sirieix’s fiancée?

Although he has shared pictures of his fiancée on social media, he hasn’t revealed her name.

Instead, he affectionately refers to her using the nickname Fruitcake.

The star confirmed they were in a relationship back in January 2018.

He then popped the question just over two years later in March 2020 and announced the news via Instagram.

Sharing a picture showing only half of her face, he told his followers: “Fruitcake said yes.”

When is Fred Sirieix’s wedding?

Fred has discussed his plans for the big day.

However, the ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with The Sun, he revealed that he and Fruitcake were hoping for a destination wedding.

Confirming his engagement, he said: “We are delighted. As soon as all this is over we are off to Negril [Jamaica] for a party on the beach.”

They’ve now set a date for early 2022.

Speaking late last year, Fred said: “We are waiting to see when we can travel as it’s important to have friends and family there.

“We have to stay fluid here, it’s out of control, but we are planning for early 2022 now.”

Gordon, Gino and Fred during ITV’s Go Greek (Credit: ITV)

Does he have children?

Fred has two children from a previous relationship, 17-year-old Andrea and 11-year-old Lucien.

His daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is a diver going for Olympic glory.

Andrea is the youngest diver on Team GB.

Meanwhile, earlier this month (September), Fred paid tribute to his daughter to mark her 17th birthday.

He said on Instagram: “Happy 17th birthday mon.”

When is Fred back on TV?

Fred is back on screens tonight (September 27) for the brand new road trip series, Go Greek.

It will see Fred, Gordon and Gino explore the Greek Islands.

And we’re already predicting it’s going to be hilarious!

Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek airs on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

