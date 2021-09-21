It’s not long now until Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek hits our TV screens.

And now, excitingly, ITV has unveiled some first-look footage from the show.

The boys are back! (Credit: ITV)

What is Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek all about?

Once again featuring Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix, the series sees the boys reunite to hit the road.

This time their RV is hitting the beautiful Greek islands and historical city of Athens, for a big fat Greek adventure.

From island hopping on a catamaran, to jet ski racing and shipwreck diving, we’re promised more comedy bickering.

And we’ve been told to look out for an abundance of fantastic food, especially seafood like lobster.

What’s in the Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek trailer?

The trailer sees the trio enjoy all the sun-kissed thrills Greece has to offer.

Shots of the lads in the water and on the beach are intercut with cooking segments.

In one scene Gordon is barbecuing on the beach and warns that “a little bit of sand might go on your sausage”.

And later, Gino tells a topless Gordon that he looks like a kebab.

Finally, what would a Gordon, Gino and Fred travel series be without some hair-raising motor-related incidents?

We see Gordon driving a mini-van through narrow streets and Fred being tossed all over the place.

Gordon might need a new TikTok dance partner (Credit: ITV)

New dance partner, Gordon?

Gordon, of course, is now preparing himself for the Strictly Come Dancing rollercoaster.

His daughter Tilly is taking part and last week was partnered with pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin.

Tilly and dad Gordon have entertained the world thanks to their hilarious dance routines on social media site, TikTok.

But now his daughter has a new dance partner. He can always Gino or Fred if he needs someone to dance to!

Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek starts on Monday September 27 at 9pm on ITV.

