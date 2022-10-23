Doctor Who on BBC One: Sacha Dhawan plays The Master, but where have you seen him before?

Sacha Dhawan returns as The Master in the Doctor Who special The Power of the Doctor, but where have you seen the actor before?

Who is his famous girlfriend, and what age is the Doctor Who actor?

Here’s everything you need to know about Sacha Dhawan from Doctor Who…

Sacha Dhawan reprises his role as The Master in The Power of the Doctor (Credit: BBC)

Who plays The Master in The Power of the Doctor?

Sacha Dhawan plays The Master in Doctor Who’s special The Power of the Doctor.

An infamous Doctor Who villain, the evil Time Lord regenerates just like the Doctor, and has previously been played by John Simm and Michelle Gomez.

He first played The Master back in 2020 in the Spyfall specials.

And, while Ko Sharmus (played by Derry Girls star Ian McElhinney) appeared to defeat The Master using the Death Particle back in series 12, The Master will return in The Power of the Doctor.

Sacha said this about his return as The Master: “He will set out his masterplan with plenty of room for spontaneity and chaos.

“He really pushes the dial to its limits, because the truth is, he has nothing left to lose.”

Sacha Dhawan has had an impressive career! (Credit: BBC)

What else has Sacha Dhawan been in?

Sacha Dhawan has popped up in loads of great films and TV series over the past couple of years and you’re sure to recognise him.

He’s been acting since he was 12.

One of his most significant roles has been that of Akthar in Alan Bennett’s play History Boys.

Sacha later starred in the Broadway, radio and film productions of the play.

In TV, he first starred in a guest star role in the BBC series City Central.

In 1999, he starred in the sci-fi mini-series The Last Train.

He then played Azmat Madari in The Worst Witch spin-off series Weirdsister College.

In 2008, he had a recurring role with his Doctor Who co-star Jodie Whittaker in the ITV drama Wired as Ben.

Other notable TV roles include Khalil Akram in Five Days, Vincent in The Deep and Manmeet in Outsourced.

In 2012, he played Paul in the first series of The Last Tango in Halifax, playing Nicola Walker‘s younger lover.

He also played Prasad in a recurring role on Line of Duty.

Prasad was one of the Central Police officers who were involved with Tommy Hunter’s criminal underworld.

He then starred as Davos in the Marvel series Iron Fist.

You might also recognise him as Orlo, Catherine the Great’s advisor in Channel 4 comedy, The Great.

He recently starred alongside James Nesbitt in Channel 4’s Suspect.

Sacha is also known for his starring role in the 2017 film The Boy with the Topknot.

His next role is set to be in the BBC series Wolf, based on Mo Hayder’s acclaimed Jack Caffery novels.

He will star as DI Honey in the series.

What age is Sacha Dhawan and where is he from?

Sacha Dhawan was born on May 01 1984.

He is currently 38 years old.

Sacha was born in the Stockport area of Greater Manchester and grew up there.

His parents are from Jalandhar in the Indian state of Punjab.

Are you a fan of Sacha Dhawan? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How tall is Sacha Dhawan?

According to the actor’s IMDb page, he is 5’7″ tall.

IMDb tends to be a pretty accurate source for celebrity heights, so we’re pretty sure that’s Sacha’s correct height!

Who is Sacha Dhawan’s girlfriend?

Sacha Dhawan has been dating actress Anjli Mohindra since 2017.

The pair met filming The Boy with the Topknot.

You’ll probably recognise the actress as Nadia from The Bodyguard, and from her recent roles in The Lazarus Project, and The Suspect.

The pair are pretty private about their relationship, but have shared a few cute pics together on their Instagrams!

What illness does Sacha Dhawan have?

Sacha Dhawan has been open with his diagnosis of Crohn’s disease.

The actor was diagnosed with the condition back in 2006, and he speaks openly about the challenges he faces living with the disease.

He’s an ambassador for Crohn’s & Colitis UK.

He told healthawareness.co.uk about making connections with his mental health and his Crohn’s disease.

He said: “Making that first call and asking for help was the single-most rewarding moment of my life so far.”

What is his net worth?

Sacha Dhawan’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million dollars, which converts to £1.3 million.

Although some sites estimate he could be worth over £5 million!

There’s a lot of speculation online, but we’re sure Sacha has racked up a pretty nice fortune over the course of his career.

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor airs on BBC One on Sunday October 23 2022 at 7:30pm. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

