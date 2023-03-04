Disney Plus infuriates viewers over Spencer Matthews’ missing doc Finding Michael

Finding Michael, the Spencer Matthews documentary on Disney Plus, has been delayed.

The series was heavily trailed to launch on March 3, however Finding Michael was not available to view.

When is Finding Michael on Disney Plus?

The emotive documentary follows former Made in Chelsea star Spencer embarking to Mount Everest to find and return the body of his older brother, Michael.

Spencer features in an emotional documentary, in which searches for his brother – although the show hit a delay (Credit: Disney +)

And fans eager to watch the programme took to social media to vent about the lack of explanation over the show’s delayed arrival.

Frustrating that Disney Plus are moving the debut date for Finding Michael.

“Why has Finding Michael release date been pushed back?” one person asked. “Promo for the documentary being released today has been happening all week, so why the last minute delay?”

“Where is Finding Michael?” quizzed a second. “You said the drop date was 3rd March?

“Frustrating that Disney Plus are moving the debut date for Finding Michael with no official announcement,” complained a third. “I was really looking forward to it.”

A fourth irritated customer chipped in: “Please have the courtesy to tell us what’s going on with Finding Michael. Don’t ignore paying customers.”

Hundreds of people desperate to watch the film messaged Disney Plus throughout Friday, but a statement was only released at 8.43am on Saturday.

Finding Michael: new air date

Spencer himself tried to quell confusion, taking to Instagram this morning.

“Apologies to everyone trying to view Finding Michael on Disney+,” he wrote on his story. “The debut date has shifted and we’ll update you as soon as we have the new timings. This will be in the near future.”

Spencer issued an apology on Insta (Credit: Instagram – Spencer Matthews)

Meanwhile Disney+ wrote: “We’re sorry that the debut date for Finding Michael has shifted on Disney+,” the statement read. “We will let you know as soon as we have new timings for its launch. This will be in the near future. Thanks for your patience.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Disney+ for comment.

