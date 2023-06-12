Is it time to reveal Dermot O’Leary’s real first name?

This Morning star Dermot O’Leary has been on our screens for decades now – but would it surprise you to learn that ‘Dermot’ isn’t actually his real name?

So if Dermot isn’t his real name, what is? And is it time to finally reveal it?

Dermot isn’t Dermot’s real name (Credit: ITV)

Real name of This Morning star Dermot O’Leary revealed

Dermot has been on our screens since 1998 – when he first hosted T4 on Channel 4. Following his stint on T4, Dermot went on to host Big Brother’s Little Brother, SAS: Are You Tough Enough, and Top of the Pops.

In 2007, Dermot began hosting The X-Factor on ITV. He hosted the show until it ended in 2018.

Since 2021, Dermot has been hosting This Morning alongside Alison Hammond. The pair host the show on Fridays but have stepped in to host the whole week during half-term breaks and holidays.

But, it may surprise you to know that Dermot’s real name isn’t in fact Dermot – it’s Seán! To be exact, his name is Seán Dermot Fintan O’Leary – which is also his father’s name. However, it doesn’t appear as though Dermot has ever revealed the reason behind his name change.

Dermot co-hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

Dermot hosts alongside Holly!

Meanwhile, today saw Dermot return to screens to host This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby! Holly has been joined by a couple of other hosts since Phillip quit the show, including Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson. However, it was revealed today that Dermot would be hosting the show for the next two weeks.

“Great show as always This Morning team, Holly and Dermot are brightening a Monday morning,” one viewer tweeted today. “@thismorning can’t wait… next 2 weeks [will] be fab as the lovely @radioleary presenting,” another then said.

However, it wasn’t just Dermot’s appearance that got viewers talking – it was the “new” This Morning theme tune.

An alternative version of the theme tune – the Gok Wan remix – played over the opening credits today. However, viewers weren’t impressed.

“@thismorning that opening was horrendous,” one viewer moaned. “Awful, awful, awful music!!!!” another said.

Dermot has been deeply affected by Phillip’s scandal (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary ‘deeply affected’ by This Morning scandal

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a body language expert revealed that Dermot has been “deeply affected” by the Phillip Schofield affair scandal. On June 2, Dermot and Alison finally discussed Phillip’s scandal.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, body language expert Darren Stanton claimed Alison’s face was “completely solemn” as she spoke about her former colleague’s scandal.

“You could see she was very emotional before she started the piece to camera,” the expert claimed. “Dermot held it together, but by the latter end of the interview, he also appeared very emotional. It’s clear he is deeply affected by the situation,” he then speculated.

“I feel that the two are torn by the fact that they worked with Phillip for many years, and having to present the show,” he then said.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes ‘takes yet another swipe at This Morning amid Phillip and Holly feud

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story