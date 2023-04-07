Dermot O'Leary presenting This Morning with Alison Hammond
TV

Dermot O’Leary baffles This Morning viewers with weird comment to his parents

'He calls his parents lads!'

By Amelia Ward

This Morning viewers were left baffled today (April 7) when host Dermot O’Leary referred to his parents as “lads”.

The odd comment was made during a cookery segment with Phil Vickery. As the TV chef cracked on with a delicious lemon and mint cheesecake pavlova, Dermot’s mum and dad watched on from the couch.

Dermot and Alison were given a piece to try, when Dermot revealed his parents were on set.

He told Phil: “Phil listen, as well as your mum, my mum and dad are in the house today! Uncannily enough, they turned up just in time for pavlova, which is very like them – they’ve come over from Ireland.”

Dermot’s mum and dad are over from their home in Wexford, Ireland (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Dermot O’Leary welcomes his parents to the show

The This Morning cameras cut over to the couch, with Dermot turning to his parents. He asked: “What do you think lads? Two thumbs up?”

Alison asked: “Have you finished it?!” with Dermot adding: “Is there any left?!” Dermot then joked: “Oh my god, my dad absolutely caned it!”

They’re just here for the Hammond to be honest! I’m chopped liver.

His mum and dad could be seen with nothing but crumbs left on their plate. However, generous chef Phil grabbed the tray and marched over to the sofa, taking the full pavlova over.

Dermot joked: “Double the statins tonight, lads!”

Alison then asked Dermot: “Is it nice having your mum and dad here?” Dermot replied: “It’s great, isn’t it? It’s lovely. They’re just here for the Hammond to be honest! I’m chopped liver.”

Phil gave Maria the full pavlova (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

But taking to Twitter to share their thoughts, some viewers seemed baffled by his comment.

One Twitter user wrote: “He calls his parents lads!” followed by laughing emojis. Another asked: “Why is Dermot calling his parents lads?” While a third tweeted: “Assuming mum and dad (the lads?) are there as they’re all going out to celebrate after for Easter?”

And it seems to be an ongoing in-joke with Dermot and his mum and dad, Maria and Seán.

His mum and dad joined him for a surprise video chat on This Morning back in 2021.

Dermot was thrilled to have his parents on the show, greeting them with a warm: “Hello lads!”

