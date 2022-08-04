Denise Welch took to Twitter to hit back a cruel troll this afternoon (Thursday, August 4).

The troll mocked the Loose Women star over the death of her father Vin – and, quite rightly so, she wasn’t having any of it.

Denise spoke about her grieving process on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

During today’s edition of Loose Women, the panelists shared their stories on rushing back to work after the death of a loved one.

Denise initially spoke about how when her mum died in 2012, she was back on stage within a week or so.

“It [the show] was at Newcastle Theatre Royal, and I remember coming on and – because it was my hometown – the audience gave me a standing ovation, because they knew,” she said.

She then said she’d found that “incredibly therapeutic”.

Denise then went on to speak about how she came back to work when it felt right after her father died.

She also spoke about the funeral, and how it was a “big party” and a “celebration of life” for him.

Denise Welch hits back on Twitter

One viewer, however, seemed to take issue with this, and cruelly tweeted about it.

“Did Denise’s dad die? She never mentioned it,” they sarcastically wrote.

If they were expecting nothing to come of their tweet, they were very wrong – as Denise caught wind of it.

Quote-tweeting the troll’s tweet, Denise brutally hit back.

“Yes, he did. The show is about us and our lives!! So go [bleep] yourself,” she wrote.

Denise’s followers jumped to her support (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch’s Twitter followers show their support

Plenty of Denise’s 532.8k followers took to the replies to show their support.

“What a horrible thing to say… ignore ‘it’,” one follower recommended.

“LOVE your response!!!” another said.

“People are so nasty and insensitive. I think you are all amazing women,” a third wrote.

“Some people are just so mean and hurtful – your response was wholly warranted,” another said.

“I am so sorry you have to put up with this Denise,” a fifth said.

