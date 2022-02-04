Denise Welch has hit back at a Twitter troll who accused her of being “rude” to one of her Loose Women co-stars.

The panellist appeared on the programme on Thursday (February 3) alongside ITV News anchor Charlene White.

But one viewer took issue with Denise during the panel’s interview with presenter Stacey Dooley.

The troll accused Denise of turning her back on Charlene while speaking to Stacey.

Denise hit back at claims she was ‘turning her back’ on Charlene (Credit: ITV)

What did Denise Welch say on Twitter?

The Twitter user, who has since deleted their tweet, had wrote: “Did anyone notice how Denise turned her back on Charlene when talking to Stacey Dooley?

Read more: Loose Women star Denise Welch shares sweet family news on show

“I thought it was such rude body language #LooseWomen.”

Denise quickly fired back, writing: “Please explain to me how I could talk to Stacey without turning my back on Charlene???????”

It is NOT possible to sit in that seat on @loosewomen and NOT turn your back 😂 https://t.co/csAxsMSWdu — nadia sawalha (@nadiasawalha) February 3, 2022

Denise and Charlene’s co-star Nadia Sawalha also waded in to support her colleague.

Nadia wrote: “It is NOT possible to sit in that seat on @loosewomen and NOT turn your back.”

Fans also supported Denise in the comment section.

One person said: “Denise couldn’t be any further from rude! Very down to earth.”

Another told her: “Some people have too much time on their hands.”

Denise interviewed Stacey Dooley on Loose Women yesterday (Credit: ITV)

One added: “No clue, to be fair! It’s absolutely normal to turn your back on the person to one side of you to talk to the person the other side.

“What a ridiculous thing to say!”

One fan gushed: “Denise, you are amazing… ignore anyone who says anything different.”

Elsewhere on yesterday’s Loose Women, Denise had some exciting family news to share.

She revealed she had become a ‘grandmother’!

Well, sort of. Denise explained that her son Matty and his girlfriend Twigs had got a dog called BamBam.

Read more: Denise Welch reveals ‘personal beef’ with Prince Andrew after Princess Diana comments left her ‘horrified’

Charlene laughed: “I saw it on your socials like, ‘I just met my grand-dog’, and I was like, ‘Oh Denise, that’s just not a thing!’ Having a grand-dog is not a thing!”

Denise said: “I’m a fairy dog-mother, of course it’s a thing! It’s not going to replace having a grandchild.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.