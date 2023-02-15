Line of Duty and Endeavour stars lead cast of Delia Balmer true crime drama

Anna Maxwell Martin and Shaun Evans will lead the cast of a new ITV true story drama, under the working title of Delia Balmer.

The drama is based on the real Delia Balmer’s book Living With A Serial Killer, which tells the true story of her relationship with murderer John Sweeney.

The new drama is written by Nick Stevens, who previously wrote The Pembrokeshire Murders and In Plain Sight.

Here’s everything we know so far about Delia Balmer…

What is Delia Balmer about?

Delia was in a relationship with killer John Sweeney, and the drama will show the traumatic journey through the criminal justice system as they attempt to prosecute him for his crimes.

In 1991, Delia was working as an agency nurse in London when she met fellow free-spirit John Sweeney.

But as their relationship developed, John Sweeney’s artistic, anti-establishment persona began to show a darker side.

He began a series of violent attacks against Delia. Including one where he told her he had killed his former girlfriend and disposed of her body in an Amsterdam canal.

This is the story of one woman’s astonishing will to survive through physical and emotional torment

He was ultimately arrested but was shockingly granted bail.

He pursued Delia and subjected her to a horrific, near-fatal attack which she narrowly survived.

Sweeney evaded capture and disappeared before returning seven years later and finally being arrested for the murder of another girlfriend in North London.

Delia’s fragile recovery was shattered when she faced Sweeney in open court, and provided a vital testimony to the prosecution case against him.

ITV says: “This is the story of one woman’s astonishing will to survive through physical and emotional torment, despite the failings of the institutions which were meant to protect her.”

Delia Balmer: Who is in the cast alongside Anna Maxwell Martin?

Anna Maxwell Martin will lead the cast as Delia Balmer. You’ll probably recognise her as DCS Patricia Carmichael from Line of Duty.

You might also recognise her BAFTA-nominated role as Julia in the BBC comedy Motherland.

Shaun Evans also joins the cast as John Sweeney. He’s probably best known for playing the title character in ITV’s Endeavour.

Further casting hasn’t been announced just yet, but watch this space to see who else joins the cast!

How many episodes are there?

Delia Balmer will have a total of four episodes.

The four-part drama will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

Anna Maxwell Martin in Delia Balmer: Is there a start date?

We don’t have a start date for Delia Balmer just yet!

ITV did confirm that filming will begin on the series this month.

We’ll update as soon as we have a start date…

Delia Balmer will air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2023.

