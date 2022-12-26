Death In Paradise actor Ralf Little first captivated viewers with his role as Antony in much-loved sitcom The Royle Family.

Now 42, the DI Neville Parker star was still a teen when he landed the part as the show’s little brother and dogsbody.

Since making his name alongside the likes of Caroline Aherne, Ricky Tomlinson and Sheridan Smith, Ralf has gone on to make an impression in several more TV roles.

Ralf Little has been a telly favourite with viewers for over 20 years (Credit: BBC)

Death In Paradise star Ralf Little on family tragedy

These include Jonny in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. And his voice is also familiar to fans of Our Yorkshire Farm, where he has narrated events as they unfold.

However, this Christmas, Ralf is the lead in one of the Beeb’s foremost festive drama offerings.

And while his work ethic has seen him rise to become one of Britain’s favourite telly actors, he has previously pondered about whether his drive was influenced by a devastating family tragedy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ralf Little (@ralf.little)

‘A lot of things keep me awake at night’

Speaking to The Times back in February 2022, Ralf reflected on the kind of roles that have brought him so much success.

He said at the time: “Loveable nerds are what I’ve made a living from. But I’m an adrenaline junkie, quite dark. There’s a lot of self-reflection, things keeping me awake at night.”

During the course of his chat with the broadsheet newspaper, it was suggested Ralf suspects his determination to thrive may be linked to the loss of his sister.

Ceri, then 14, fell off a cliff and died during a camping holiday to Cornwall. Ralf was just nine-years-old himself.

Ralf Little stars as DI Neville Parker in BBC One’s Boxing Day schedule (Credit: BBC)

How Ceri’s death may have affected Ralf

Ralf’s family was devastated by her passing, and his parents divorced a decade later.

However, Ralf reportedly has not sought therapy following the tragic incident. Furthermore, he previously claimed not to have been affected.

But by the time of his interview with The Times, Ralf was believed to have taken a different view.

He explained: “You think, I can’t do anything about death, so what shall I do instead? My way of rebelling against the hand I’d been dealt was to excel at everything, which is vaguely psychotic.

My way of rebelling against the hand I’d been dealt was to excel at everything, which is vaguely psychotic.

“My grades were straight As, I was on every school team. I’m still fiercely competitive, sometimes problematically competitive.”

Before speaking to The Times, Ralf had previously touched on how he might have been affected differently.

He said during an appearance on Radio 4: “It could have gone either way. I could have gone to school and just had this massive meltdown, rebelling, and being angry.

“I know now I was absolutely filled with rage.”

Read more: Death In Paradise: Ralf Little casts doubt over future on show

The Death In Paradise Christmas Special airs on BBC One on Boxing Day (Monday December 26) at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.