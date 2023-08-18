Iconic game show Deal or No Deal will be making a comeback with Stephen Mulhern as host, it was confirmed this year.

The sealed box show began in 2005 and ran for 11 years on Channel 4. Noel Edmonds presented it and it became a smash hit for the channel before it became axed in 2016 amid falling ratings.

But now it’ll make a major comeback on ITV with a brand-new host.

Stephen Mulhern is hosting the revived Deal or No Deal (Credit: YouTube)

Deal Or No Deal confirmed with Stephen Mulhern hosting

In March, ITV confirmed it will bring the show back with new presenter Stephen Mulhern at the helm.

It will see contestants battle it out against the notorious Banker to be in with a chance of winning a life-changing cash prize, in a nail-biting game of nerves and intuition.

Each week, a contestant becomes confronted with 22 sealed boxes, each one hiding a different amount of money.

Without knowing what each one contains, the contestant must eliminate the boxes, which become opened one at a time, and the amount of money inside is revealed.

What will happen?

Pressure mounts as the player becomes tempted by the Banker to accept an offer for their box. As long as the larger cash prizes remain unchosen, the Banker’s offers will get higher.

But that can all change in an instant if a big cash prize is unveiled. Host Stephen, who is taking over from Noel Edmonds, said at the time: “Wow what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series. I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes!

“It looks so simple but it’s an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home. It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour! I can’t wait to get started.”

Noel Edmonds was the show’s original host (Credit: YouTube)

How did Noel react?

According to Stephen in May, Noel offered his some advice. He said on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show: “[Noel] did it for 10 years, and he’s been really incredibly supportive. He sent out a comment…he said there’s nobody better, in his view, to host it, which was like, wow! To hear that from him, because he didn’t need to say that.

“Having watched him do it when people lose a massive amount of money, the way he gets out of stuff, and always softens the blow even though somebody’s lost such a massive amount. He’s a master of it and even when you go back to Noel’s House Party, in terms of a Saturday night TV show, it was phenomenal so he was the master.”

