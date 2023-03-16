Davina McCall to host The Romance Retreat – Love Island for older single parents

Davina McCall is set to lead a brand new dating show, currently under the working title of ‘The Romance Retreat’.

And it’s got a twist – it’s a dating show “for the whole family” which is set to “open the nation’s hearts”.

Host Davina said she “manifested” the show which she says will be an “amazing” new dating programme.

Davina McCall’s new dating show is looking for single parents to apply

The emotional new dating show follows single parents from all walks of life on a journey of finding true love.

The single parents will all live together at a stunning country house, and try to find love again.

ITV teases that viewers will need “tissues at the ready” as the single parents experience the highs and lows, the tears and the funny moments of trying to find love.

It will air on ITV1 later this year and ITV is currently looking for single parents to join the show.

They’ve had tough lives, they’ve got luggage. But they deserve love.

ITV want vibrant single parents and their grown-up children from across the UK to apply on ITV’s Be on TV page.

You can apply for the show here.

Davina makes plea for single dads to apply

On Instagram, Davina McCall shared her excitement about the new dating show.

She said: “I willed there to be an amazing new dating programme for grown-ups.

“People who have lived a life, who have been through experiences – bad, moving, hard.

“They’ve had tough lives, they’ve got luggage. But they deserve love.”

Davina continued her appeal for single parents to apply for the show, especially requesting single dads.

She also shared: “Do you have a parent, if you’re over 18, who you think is deserving of finding love?

“We are particularly interested in finding deserving, desirable men.

“And I am going to help you!”

