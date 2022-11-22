Litvinenko on ITVX: Start date confirmed for David Tennant poison drama

ITVX has confirmed the start date of the David Tennant drama Litvinenko.

The Doctor Who actor stars as former Russian KGB man Alexander Litvinenko in the upcoming series based on the shocking real life story.

It’s one of the most infamous crimes on British soil.

So when is the start date of Litvinenko on ITVX, who else is in the cast, and how many episodes is it?

David Tennant will play Alexander Litvinenko in the new ITVX series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Alexander Litvinenko in real life?

Alexander Litvinenko was a former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer.

Alexander, 44, arrived in the UK in 2000, following his arrest in Russia.

Fearing for his life, he fled Russia with his wife.

The UK government subsequently granted the pair asylum.

He and other colleagues had accused the Russian state of murdering an oligarch.

But that wasn’t the end of his story.

Shadowy figures poisoned Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006.

The horrifying crime triggered one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police.

Tragically, Alexander Litvinenko died from poisoning on November 23 2006.

What will the David Tennant drama Litvinenko be about?

Litvinenko will tell the story of the determined Scotland Yard Officers who worked for 10 years to find who was responsible.

ITV also says that the drama will focus on Litvinenko’s wife Marina (who will be played by US actress Margarita Levieva).

Marina fought tirelessly to persuade the British government to name her husband’s killers.

Not only that, but she wanted them to also blame the Russian state – namely Vladimir Putin – for Alexander’s murder.

The series will also show how police interviews with a dying Litvinenko in hospital helped the investigation.

Alexander died in 2006 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Who wrote Litvinenko drama?

George Kay wrote the drama series.

He’s known for writing Stag, Lupin, The Hour, and Criminal: UK.

He says about the drama: “In late 2006, Alexander Litvinenko was a living witness to his own murder.

“He spent his dying days entrusting the Metropolitan Police with the details of what happened to him.

“It took those police and his remarkable widow Marina Litvinenko to have those claims ratified.”

The drama will relate how in November 2006 two police officers were called to University College Hospital in London to interview a patient in declining health.

The patient was Alexander Litvinenko, a Russian dissident who claimed to have been poisoned on the direct orders of Vladimir Putin.

During the police interviews, Alexander provided meticulous details from his hospital bedside about the events leading up to his illness, which he knew would prove fatal.

David Tennant as Alexander Litvinenko images

ITVX has released the first look pictures of David Tennant as Alexander Litvinenko.

In the images, David is lying back in a hospital bed, looking deathly pale.

The photo shows David in character.

He has no hair on his head, and he is linked up to multiple machines.

The photo is a mirror image of a famous picture of the real life Alexander Litvinenko in the same pose just before he died.

ITVX told us: “As part of filming for the drama, David Tennant and the production team replicated the iconic photo taken of Alexander Litvinenko in his hospital bed which made international headlines before he died.”

Margarita Levieva will play Alexander’s widow Marina (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else is in the cast of Litvinenko on ITVX?

As well as David Tennant’s Litvinenko, the drama also focuses upon the story of Marina, his wife.

Revenge actress Margarita Levieva portrays Alexander’s fearless, dignified widow.

She fought tirelessly to persuade the British Government to publicly name her husband’s killers and acknowledge the role of the Russian State in his murder.

Mark Bonnar (Shetland) portrays Clive Timmons, and Neil Maskell (Utopia) portrays Brent Hyatt.

Meanwhile, The Bay actors Barry Sloane stars as DS Jim Dawson, and Daniel Ryan portrays DAC Peter Clarke.

What is the start date for Litvinenko with David Tennant?

The highly anticipated series will air exclusively on ITVX this December.

Litvinenko launches on Thursday December 15 2022 on ITVX.

David Tennant as Alexander Litvinenko in the upcoming ITVX series (Credit: ITV1)

How many episodes will Litvinenko be?

Litvinenko will be four episodes.

Viewers can expect each episode to be one hour long.

Where was Litvinenko filmed?

Litvinenko has been directed by Jim Field Smith (Criminal, Endeavour).

Cast and crew filmed on location in and around London.

Did Litvinenko’s family give approval?

Litvinenko has been produced with the support of many of the key individuals involved in the investigation and subsequent public inquiry.

These include former New Scotland Yard officers, Clive Timmons and Brent Hyatt, along with Ben Emmerson QC.

Alexander’s family also gave their consent.

