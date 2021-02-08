Darcey Bussell is on Wild Coast Of Scotland, but what else has she been up to since her exit as a Strictly Come Dancing judge?

Darcey, 51, enjoyed a hugely successful career before her days on the BBC dancing show.

But how did she become famous and what is she doing now?

Darcey Bussell is on Wild Coast Of Scotland (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Why did Darcey Bussell on Wild Coast Of Scotland leave Strictly?

Darcey became a Strictly judge in 2012 when she replaced outgoing star Alesha Dixon.

On her first appearance on the show, she performed an American Smooth with Ian Waite.

In 2019, she announced that she would be stepping down from the show.

Darcey left Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In a statement, she said: “It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire back stage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive.”

Reports at the time suggested she stepped down because she didn’t want to perform on the show, but Darcey insisted she was leaving to pursue business interests.

She said: “I am not leaving because of any upset or disagreement at all, I am just stepping away to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance.”

How did she become famous?

Darcey joined ballet school in London when she was only 13.

When she turned 16, she progressed to the Royal Ballet Upper School and then to Sadler’s Wells Royal Ballet.

Soon, a choreographer created a role for her in the ballet The Prince Of The Pagodas.

On the opening night of the show, she was promoted to head dancer. She was only aged 20.

Darcey’s ballet career saw her star in 80 different roles.

She even performed for US President Bill Clinton in a production of Sleeping Beauty in Washington, and won a gold medal from the John F Kennedy Centre for the performing arts.

Darcey was a judge on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What is Darcey’s real name?

Let’s just say Darcey has a slightly unusual real name.

Are you ready for this?

Her real name is… Marnie Mercedes Darcey Pemberton Crittle.

It’s a bit of a mouthful, so no wonder she changed it to Darcey Bussell!

Is Darcey married?

In 1997, Darcey married Aussie businessman Angus Forbes in Oxfordhsire.

Together they have two children – 19-year-old Phoebe and 17-year-old Zoe.

The family has moved around in recent years.

In 2008, Darcey and Angus moved to Australia.

However, they returned to London in 2012, where they now live.

What is Darcey Bussell doing now?

Apart from making travel shows for Channel 5, Darcey returned to her dancing roots immediately after leaving Strictly.

In 2018 Darcey worked on the film version of famous ballet Coppélia.

Then, she took to mentoring young, up and coming dancers in her role as President of The Royal Academy Of Dance.

Darcey is also patron of the International Dance Teachers Association, Re:Bourne, London’s Children’s Ballet, Cecchetti UK, Cecchetti Australia, Dance Proms and New English Ballet Theatre.

