Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne could be forgiven for icing a potentially sensitive area after suffering an unfortunate recent accident.

Pro skater Colin Grafton is The Vivienne‘s pro partner for the current 2023 series – and the duo have impressed on the rink.

They’ve racked up an average score of 30.5 for their performances so far. And that means the pairing are currently ranked third among the nine remaining skating couples.

However, could their chances of maintaining such good form be scuppered after a nasty-looking knock that left Colin doubled-over?

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton won praise last Sunday for skating to Don’t Cry for Me Argentina from Evita (Credit: YouTube)

Dancing On Ice accident featuring The Vivienne

Earlier this afternoon (Thursday February 2), drag queen The Vivienne shared footage that appeared to show them rehearsing.

However, The Vivienne noted how practicing on a floor can prove just as hazardous to doing so on ice.

And that’s because The Vivienne appeared to catch Colin in the crotch with their knee while attempting a leap. Ouch!

The Vivienne, right, and Colin Grafton rehearse for Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV.com)

The Vivienne apologised profusely – but also chuckled – as they shared the clip on Twitter.

The video also showed The Vivienne hugging Colin as he appeared to catch his breath again.

Thankfully, it seems Colin has escaped injury.

All in a day’s work.

As within minutes he quote-tweeted the clip to his own followers, writing alongside two laughing emojis: “All in a day’s work.”

All in a days work 😂😂 https://t.co/9OVErWlwOu — Colin Grafton (@ColinGrafton) February 2, 2023

The Vivienne wrote alongside a video of the moment: “Sorry @ColinGrafton.”

Fans also saw the funny side, with several responding to The Vivienne’s original tweet with multiple crying laughing emojis.

Accident happened during rehearsal with The Vivienne (Credit: ITV.com)

Additionally, another supporter replied: “We were ready with the nurse’s bag!”

And another person, seemingly confusing ice skating rehearsals with racket-based activities, joked: “New balls, please.”

Dancing On Ice next airs on ITV on Sunday February 5 at 6.25pm.

