Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne wades into hugely divisive row about ‘Baby Drag’ shows on This Morning

By Aaliyah Ashfield
| Updated:

Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne thanked Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary after their discussion on This Morning left viewers divided.

On Friday’s show, the pair were joined by Gyles Brandreth and Ateh Jewel to talk about a sensory event for babies that was set to feature drag performers.

The event caused a lot of controversy as many viewers claimed that it was ‘inappropriate’ for babies.

However, The Vivienne took to Twitter to stand up for the drag show, claiming that it’s just ‘entertainment’.

Alison and Dermot discussed drag shows for babies on This Morning

This Morning sparked a mixed reaction after discussing ‘baby drag’ shows today.

The CabaBabaRave was a sensory event for babies and parents that was due to be held this weekend in London.

However, the event was cancelled after it caused controversy for featuring drag performers.

Thank you so much @radioleary and @AlisonHammond on @thismorning for talking complete sense about drag!!!

Speaking about the event, Alison and Dermot stood up for the drag show claiming that it is ‘just a bit of fun’.

Alison said: “Surely it is just a bit of fun.”

Dermot added: “Just a sensory experience for babies.”

Ateh also commented: “I don’t understand what the problem is. It is fantastic, it is artists, it is so beautiful the colour and the movement – I think literally just get over it and just join it.”

Dancing On Ice Star The Vivienne responds to ‘baby drag’ controversy

However, this sparked a huge debate from viewers as many claimed that drag acts should only be for adults.

One fan tweeted:  “Are you actually for real!!!!! It’s absolutely abhorrent.”

Someone else wrote: “Not surprised #ThisMorning is endorsing this drag act in front of babies. They don’t see anything wrong. Everything is wrong with it.”

A third added: “Drag is fun and entertaining, for ADULTS #ThisMorning” another said.

But some fans were also okay with the idea.

One fan wrote: “Pantomine – drag acts – kids love it #thismorning.”

Outraged by the backlash, Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne took to Twitter to share that ‘baby drag’ is ‘just entertainment’.

The star also thanked Alison and Dermot for ‘talking complete sense’ about the drag event.

The Vivienne wrote: “Thank you so much @radioleary and @AlisonHammond on @thismorning for talking complete sense about drag!!! It’s nothing new and it’s just entertainment #thismorning.”

