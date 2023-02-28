Dancing On Ice star lashes out at Phillip Schofield’s behaviour on This Morning: ‘I was so irritated’

In the latest Phillip Schofield news, former Dancing On Ice star Billie Faires has hit out at him for ‘ruining’ her brand’s appearance on This Morning.

The 33-year-old’s homeware collection, Chapter B for Next, made an appearance on the hit ITV show last week as part of the This Morning ‘Lust List’.

But things didn’t go as smoothly as Billie had hoped and she has now lashed out at “b****y” Phillip Scofield.

Dancing On Ice host Phil has been called out by the show’s former star (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield news

During the show, hosts Phil and Holly Willoughby were given a rundown of the current hottest items out at the minute.

A vase from Billie’s collection was supposed to make an appearance in the segment.

However, the item was smashed off-camera during rehearsals.

Later on in the live episode, footage was shown of the broken pieces being swept up.

Phillip joked: “It was Matt who dropped it. He dropped it and you heard him drop, then kick it two or three times in the air. It took hours for it to smash!”

Billie appeared Dancing On Ice in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Billie Faiers calls out Phillip

Now, Billie and her sister Sam have hit out at Phil fuming as Sam said: “It just seems like quite b****y to do that.”

Speaking on The Sam & Billie Show podcast she explained: “So my little 30-second feature for my homeware collection was completely taken away from me.

“Phil decided to bring up the smashed vase that happened in rehearsal so the camera went to that and then next thing you know, they move on to the next one.”

She added: “I was so irritated because I thought why aren’t they just like actually talking about the nice things that were in front of them?”

Billie called Phillip ‘b****y’ (Credit: ITV)

Billie Faires’ sister thinks Phil has ‘got it in for her’

Billie’s sister Sam, then chimed in to share how she thinks Phil has “got it in for” her sister.

“Do you remember for no reason when we sat live on TV and he was like picking the wedding to pieces and we was like, ‘Jeez alright Phil, have a break,'” she recalled.

Sam added: “Who asks that question?”

Billie then added: “Remember I was so shocked. I was like I couldn’t believe he was asking me how much my wedding cost.”

Her sister replied: “That’s just like saying, ‘How much did your house cost Phil? Just don’t ask questions like that.”

Billie added: “I don’t know if it was intentional. I was just so bugged out because I thought oh, now they’re on the next thing would have said it.”

Agreeing with her sister, Sam replied: “I just think like intentional or not. I think that’s like really unfair.”

Billie’s vase from her brand was supposed to appear on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Billie felt ‘silly’ by the This Morning blunder

The mum-of-three also admitted how “irritated” and “silly” she felt by the blunder. This was because she was unable to re-share the segment on her Insta.

But bestie and Sister Sam had a solution, joking: “You should post it put a big thumbs up and say, ‘Thanks, Phil for highlighting the fact that one of your staff members smashed my vase in rehearsals.'”

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.