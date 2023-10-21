Dancing On Ice star will NOT return to ITV series, admitting: ‘I knew this day would come’

In latest Dancing On Ice news, a veteran star will reportedly NOT return to the ITV skating series in 2024.

Pro star Matt Evers has departed the programme 17 years after he made his show debut.

Matt, 47, won the telly competition in 2008 when he was paired up with Suzanne Shaw. Other DOI skating partners have included Faye Brookes and Jorgie Porter – both with whom he placed second – as well as Pamela Anderson, Gemma Collins, and Ian ‘H from Steps’ Watkins.

Matt Evers enjoyed success as a runner up with ex Corrie star Faye Brookes in the 2021 series of DOI (Credit: YouTube)

Dancing On Ice news

US star Matt said in a statement: “I have some news to share. I knew this day would come at some point but I won’t be returning to Dancing On Ice this series.

“After 15 series of the show it was sadly time to hang up the skates for now. I have loved every minute of it (honestly!)

We have created some fantastic TV moments!

“I’ve had some incredible partners over the years and we have created some fantastic TV moments!

“I mean who can forget that fall from Gemma, or the wardrobe malfunction from Pamela?! And I was honoured to make history with H as the first ever UK same-sex televised partnership.”

‘I can now be totally 100% honest’

Thanking every one of his celeb partners, Matt added: “I’ll miss each and everyone on the show, in front and behind the camera – and all of you the fans too! But of course I’ll be watching and commenting – which I can now be totally 100% honest about so watch out – haha!”

He concluded: “I’m writing this from the West coast of the US in sunny Los Angeles. But I’ll definitely be back in the UK very soon so watch this space! This isn’t a goodbye but a ‘see you very soon’.”

Dancing On Ice 2023 saw Matt Evers team up with Patsy Palmer (Credit: YouTube)

ED! approached a representative for Dancing On Ice for comment.

A spokesperson said: “Matt Evers has been a huge part of the show from the very first series. He created some of the shows iconic moments, from performing the first ever headbanger on the very first show with partner Bonnie Langford, storming to victory with partner Suzanne Shaw in season three, and performing in our first ever same sex couple with Ian ‘H’ Watkins on season 12. Matt will always be a part of the Dancing On Ice family and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

