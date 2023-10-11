There are a few months until Dancing On Ice is back on ITV with a new series for 2024. But it seems some fans may have already decided who they want to replace Holly Willoughby as co-host on the skating series – even though she hasn’t actually quit.

Speculation about who may take over from Holly’s former presenting partner Phillip Schofield has been rife for months. Phillip stepped away from fronting This Morning in May after anchoring the daytime series for over two decades.

As part of the fallout as he departed This Morning, it was later confirmed that Phillip’s wider ties with ITV had been cut. This included his job on Dancing On Ice, which Phillip had hosted since 2006.

Will either of these ITV stars still be part of Dancing On Ice in 2024? (Credit: ITV)

Famous faces such as Stephen Mulhern, Ashley Banjo and Rylan Clark have subsequently been mentioned in reports as being contenders to make the role their own.

But now it seems some social media users reckon another star could be in the running for Holly’s position. However, their reasoning may be fatally flawed…

Who will present Dancing On Ice 2024?

According to reports, some Twitter users are clamouring for Holly’s occasional This Morning co-host Josie Gibson to be part of DOI.

However, while one expert has predicted she will step down from her role, it is not yet clear whether Holly has left the rink for good. And that’s because when she announced her exit from This Morning on Instagram yesterday (Tuesday August 10), nothing was specified about any other of her TV positions.

So even if Josie was interested any possible role on DOI, would there even be a role available for her?

However, that potential issue did not seem to concern fans pondering scenarios on Twitter.

One user wrote: “Can we have Josie Gibson replace Holly Willoughby on #DancingOnIce?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

“#DancingOnIce time to get @StephenMulhern and @Josiestweet as new presenters! @itv,” suggested another tweet. “I won’t accept it if Alison and Josie don’t land the #Dancingonice opportunity,” said another.

Doesn’t mean Holly’s left ITV forever.

However, someone else reasoned: “Just because Holly’s resigned from #ThisMorning doesn’t mean she’s left ITV forever. She’ll still be presenting #DancingOnIce in January (unless she’s quits that too. I doubt it though).”

ED! has approached representatives for Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson for comment.

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s exit ‘feels like a genuine bereavement’ as new ‘Holly and Phil’ revealed?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.