Mollie Gallagher, Sylvain Longchambon and Chris Dean on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice viewers accuse judges of ‘undermarking’ Mollie Gallagher yet again: ‘Robbed!’

By Gabrielle Rockson

Fuming Dancing On Ice viewers have accused the judges of “undermarking” Mollie Gallagher as she was sent home yesterday.

The Coronation Street actress was eliminated in last night’s semi-final after being in the bottom three with Siva Kaneswaran and Joey Essex.

Furthermore, the judges chose to save Joey, leaving Mollie and Siva to become the latest celebrities to be booted off, missing out on next week’s live final.

This came after she received a score of 8.5 from each of the judges, with Ashley Banjo telling her: “It was your highest score of the series and I hope you’re really proud of it because you’ve grown in confidence to someone who wouldn’t let go of Sylvain [Longchambon].”

Judges on Dancing On Ice giving scores
Mollie received a score of 8.5 from all judges (Credit: ITV)

Mollie on Dancing On Ice

Taking to Twitter, many fans felt Mollie had been ‘undermarked’ and robbed from a place in the final.

One person said: “Mollie was always undermarked. 3 men in the final… how boring! I certainly won’t be watching, I’ll be washing my hair.”

A second wrote: “#DancingOnIce the winner has been decided since week 1 and @molgallagher11_ and @slongchambon were never going to get ‘in’ with the judges. At least I don’t have to watch the final now Mollie is out.”

It’s everything I thought I couldn’t do and I literally got to the semi-final.

I suspect if the judges had less power then Mollie might well be in the final, but with only 2 people safe after the initial voting it was a huge ask for the person the judges ranked last to be saved.  That’s a massive flaw at this point in the competition,” another added. 

And a fourth user tweeted: “Mollie was undermarked as usual – she skated beautifully tonight and deserved higher scoresthan was given. A shame because she has improved so much. I’ll miss this pair.”

Someone else added: “Mollie you did brilliantly… great achievement getting to the semi final although I do feel you deserved to be in the fnal. Unfortunately imo you were undermarked every week.”

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)
Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon were one of the couples to be eliminated in last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

Mollie Gallagher’s reaction

After her exit, Mollie told viewers: “It’s truly been the best experience. It’s everything I thought I couldn’t do and I literally got to the semi-final. Sylvain has been so patient and the best person.”

The remaining celebrities who will battle it out in next week’s live final are Joey Essex, The Vivienne and Olympian Nile Wilson.

