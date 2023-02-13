Dancing On Ice viewers have criticised the judges for their scoring of Mollie Gallagher last night.

Former Coronation Street actress Mollie performed the first headbanger of the series on Sunday night, after being challenged by Christopher Dean.

Despite pulling off the risky move, the judges’ scores didn’t seem to be what viewers and the audience were maybe predicting.

Mollie and Sylvain performed a headbanger last night (Credit: ITV)

Mollie Gallagher on Dancing On Ice

During last week’s show, Chris put the challenge forward to Mollie about doing the first headbanger of the series.

Last night, Mollie and her professional partner Sylvain Longchambon did the move.

In rehearsals, Chris told Mollie: “Let’s have a play with this headbanger.”

Mollie told the camera: “Not only have I been challenged to do the headbanger, I’m actually doing it off a running edge which means I have to do it stood up.”

The judges’ scoring came under fire last night (Credit: ITV)

Despite adding in the potentially dangerous move into their routine, Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse and Jayne Torvill scored Mollie a 7.5 out of 10.

These scores sparked boos from the audience watching.

Mollie deserved more scores then that, she was absolutely brilliant at it.

Meanwhile, Chris gave the pair an eight out of 10.

This meant they bagged 30.5 out of 40 for their performance.

However, viewers watching weren’t impressed and thought Mollie deserved higher.

Mollie and Sylvain bagged three 7.5s and one eight from the judges (Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter: “Seriously. Mollie deserved more scores then that, she was absolutely brilliant at it, absolute ridiculous score.”

Another wrote: “The judges’ challenge was done a little mildly but wow the headbanger made up for it.. Mollie was under marked tonight.. ridiculous scores for Mollie. Deserves all 8.0s and 8.5s.”

Someone else added: “How did Mollie only get 7.5s? Her skating was fabulous & wow the 1st headbanger!!!!

“Seems odd that others who were obviously not as good were scored higher? I dont get it…”

They have to be happier than ever after nailing the headbanger 🙃 @molgallagher11_ and @slongchambon scored 30.5 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/C2lynAZJec — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 12, 2023

Dancing On Ice last night

However, others defended the scores as one tweeted: “Everyone moaning about Mollie being under marked #dancingonice she does hardly any solo skating though.”

Others praised Mollie for being brave enough to take on the headbanger.

One said: “Much better this week Mollie & very brave doing a headbanger.”

Another added: “OMG that headbanger!! Yes Mollie.”

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (February 19) at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

