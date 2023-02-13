Dancing On Ice last night left fans making the same plea to ITV after Matt Evers left the show.

They don’t think the network is giving Matt the best chances of winning the hit show due to his partner allocations.

Last night’s episode saw the end of the road for EastEnders star Patsy Palmer. Despite surviving last week’s dance-off against Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu, this past weekend, Patsy wasn’t so fortunate.

The 50-year-old actress was paired up with figure skater Matt during her tenure on the show.

Patsy Palmer, Matt’s 2023 partner, became the fourth celeb to be axed from Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

It’s such a pairing that isn’t sitting right with some viewers. They don’t believe bosses have given Matt fair opportunity as they consider some of his previous partners.

Matt’s been a regular on the show since its inception in 2006. He’s featured in every series of the popular programme since.

Last year, Matt was partnered up with actress Sally Dynevor. The Coronation Street icon was the sixth celebrity to be booted off.

Many viewers expressed their disappointment when Sally was saved in a dance-off over percussionist Bez. Moreover, the judges at one point even told her she wasn’t skating enough during a performance.

In 2019, Matt joined forces with The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins. Gemma was the fifth celeb to be sent home. She divided viewer opinion and during one episode, almost face-planted the ice during a fall.

Gemma Collins, in her respective DOI season, lost her balance and fell (Credit: Dancing On Ice/ITV/YouTube)

Now, with Patsy being sent home, some viewers are convinced Matt is barely being given the chance to reign victorious.

After Patsy and Matt’s elimination, Dancing On Ice fans tweeted their dismay about the familiar sight.

“Anyone feel kind of sorry for Matt?” one viewer wrote. “Somehow he nearly always ends up with the worst celeb by far. Last time Sally Dynevor out in week six, and now Patsy Palmer out in week five.

Dancing On Ice fans are calling for Matt Evers to be given better partners going forward (Credit: Splash News)

Matt Evers on Dancing On Ice

“Give him an actual chance with someone halfway decent next year please!”

A second user agreed, saying: “Maybe next season they can give Matt a good partner for once instead of giving them to Vanessa [Bauer] every series.”

“Matt’s the Dancing On Ice equivalent of Anton [Du Beke] now,” a third person fumed. “If he’s back next year please give him a decent partner.”

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (February 19) at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

