Dancing On Ice star ‘told to rest after suffering fall in rehearsals’ ahead of final this weekend

Ahead of the Dancing On Ice final 2023 this weekend, one skating star has been reportedly advised to rest after following a nasty fall.

The Vivienne is believed to have taken a hard smack on the ice on Thursday (March 9) during rehearsals.

And according to reports, the drag queen star landed on the same knee they banged up during last weekend’s semis.

The Vivienne is set to face off against TOWIE star Joey Essex and Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson in Sunday’s final.

The Vivienne, seen here with pro skater partner Colin Grafton, has described the last few days as ‘intense’ (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

Dancing On Ice final 2023 latest news

The Sun claims concerned medical staff immediately checked over the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner before cancelling their practice session.

And in the hours following, The Vivienne shared with Instagram fans how they were enduring a tough week.

The star captioned a selfie Story: “Back in physio. This week is INTENSE!”

Meanwhile, a show insider indicated to The Sun that The Vivienne has been instructed to rest up and apply ice for the swelling and pain.

The Vivienne updates fans on Instagram on Friday (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

‘A bit of a nightmare’

The source told the tabloid: “Injuries are to be expected this far into the competition but Viv’s knee is turning into a bit of a nightmare.”

They added The Vivienne appeared to lose balance before their knee gave way – and there are concerns it may happen again.

There is a really real fear that the injury will keep reoccurring.

The insider went on: “There is a really real fear that the injury will keep reoccurring meaning her final skates will be a lot harder.

“Vivienne is a fighter and taking it all in her stride. She is determined to pull off a spectacular performance.”

ITV declined to comment when approached by ED!.

But The Vivienne’s focus was evident in their social media activity today as they made it clear they were back at practice on Insta.

“Long day of rehearsals!” they wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE VIVIENNE (@thevivienne_)

Will The Vivienne miss out on the Dancing On Ice final?

Additionally, the TV personality stressed they have every intention of showing up for the live final show of the series.

Uploading a snap showing them with their arms around the shoulders of fellow finalists Joey Essex and Nile Wilson, The Vivienne said defiantly: “Sunday here we come!

“It is Final time! What a whirlwind!

“Sharing it with these two and seeing how far we’ve come has been fantastic.

“Win or lose, we’re all winners in our own personal way. Just awe-inspiring!”

Read more: Dancing On Ice stars issued warning by expert ahead of grand final this weekend

The Dancing On Ice final 2023 airs on ITV this Sunday, March 12, at 6.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.