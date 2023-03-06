Dancing On Ice stars issued warning by expert ahead of grand final this weekend

Dancing On Ice 2023 stars have been warned ahead of the final this weekend.

The ITV series will see Joey Essex, The Vivienne and Olympian Nile Wilson battle it out for the winning place.

Ahead of the series finale this weekend, body language expert Darren Stanton has warned contestants that the slightest mistake can cause a “catastrophe”.

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer were saved on Dancing On Ice last weekend (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 final

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, Darren said: “The stakes are now incredibly high as we head towards the final. The slightest mistake could cause catastrophe for any of the celebrities. Small mistakes were generally overlooked in the early stages of the competition, however we are a very different place now.

“Even though Joey appears to be very strong and obviously shares a deep connection, resilience, passion, and rapport with his partner Vanessa, I am predicting he won’t make it to the final two.”

On Sunday night, Joey ended up in the bottom three with Siva Kaneswaran and Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher. However, the judges chose to save the former TOWIE star.

“I feel that whether it’s fatigue or the fact [Joey] is nearing the end of the competition, there is clearly an issue as to why he did not perform as well,” Darren said.

The Vivienne is in the final three (Credit: ITV)

The show’s potential winner

He continued: “The Vivienne has been a strong competitor throughout. And is clearly popular with the public. I think her fall on the ice was an isolated incident, but shouldn’t hinder her performance or knock her confidence going into the final.”

Darren believes The Vivienne will make it into the final two, with Nile being crowned as the show’s winner.

“Overall, Nile has been the most consistent over the course of the show. He has all the components for great success, including eye contact, reciprocal liking and genuine emotion with his partner Olivia,” he said.

The Dancing On Ice 2023 final airs this Sunday (March 12) at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

